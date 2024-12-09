Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - ROBERTO RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RBTO) (FSE: Y2M) ("Roberto" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Y2M" and WKN: A40MYT.

About Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. Located in Frankfurt, Germany, it is home to a broad spectrum of international companies, providing global visibility and access to a diverse investor base.

"We are thrilled to announce Roberto's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange," said Todd Anthony, President and CEO of Roberto Resources Inc. "This milestone marks an important step in our journey to expand our international presence and engage with a broader investor base."

About Roberto Resources Inc.

Roberto is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Janampalla Property, which is comprised of three exploration concessions for total area of 2,800 hectares and is located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

