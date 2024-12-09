Bardstown Bourbon Company, the leading custom American whiskey distiller and Brindiamo, the global leader in sourcing bulk whiskey, today announced an exclusive relationship to provide a market-leading barrel leasing program for whiskey brand contract distillation customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209024956/en/

Bardstown Bourbon Company, the leading custom American whiskey distiller and Brindiamo, the global leader in sourcing bulk whiskey, will launch an exclusive barrel leasing program -- a timely, tailored solution for non-distilling brands. Roughly one-third of the cost of a new fill barrel is tied up in the wood used to make the barrel. This program allows brands to simplify this significant upfront expense into manageable monthly payments, offering customers the flexibility to plan for tomorrow while maintaining the cashflow to support their needs today. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the whiskey market continues to evolve, this financing program offers a timely, tailored solution for non-distilling brands. Roughly one-third of the cost of a new fill barrel is tied up in the wood used to make the barrel. This program allows brands to simplify this significant upfront expense into manageable monthly payments, offering customers the flexibility to plan for tomorrow while maintaining the cashflow to support their needs today.

"At Bardstown, we pride ourselves on quality, consistency, customer service and innovation. This program was designed to provide an alternative financing solution to customers looking to acquire the highest quality and most consistent distillate available," said Mark Erwin, Bardstown Bourbon Company CEO. "We are expanding our relationship with long-term partner Brindiamo to exclusively represent this program to our customers."

While the program will initially be limited to 25,000 barrels annually, Bardstown and Brindiamo are committed to growing the program to meet customer demand. Both sales teams will market and sell the program with Brindiamo serving as the exclusive manager for this innovative offering.

"Bardstown and Green River have been great partners of ours for years, and we admire their 'Never Stand Still' attitude. This program is a natural evolution of our collaboration," said Jeff Steinberg, CEO of Brindiamo. "In today's economic climate, we believe that customers will prefer the flexibility of leasing the wood to free up capital for their sales and marketing efforts. We are excited to develop this offering with Bardstown Bourbon."

"Brindiamo is the perfect partner for this as they have the scale, know-how and capability to build a superlative end-to-end experience for our customers," said Erwin. "We take great pride in creating unprecedented value for our customers and this innovation directly responds to their needs in the face of the market dynamics impacting many brands."

For questions or to learn more about the barrel leasing program visit bardstownbourbon.com/contract-distilling.

High res imagery and assets can be found here

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bardstown Bourbon Company is pushing the boundaries of innovation while honoring the traditional art of making great whiskey. With the most modern, technically advanced whiskey distillery, Bardstown Bourbon Co. combines distillation and spirited hospitality into a modern, authentic bourbon experience unlike any other on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Named 2023 Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year by IWSC and boasting the highest rated bourbon in the world, Bardstown Bourbon Co. is working to push the entire industry in a direction that is more innovative, more transparent and more collaborative. Bardstown Bourbon Co is a top ten distiller by volume in the U.S. For more information visit BardstownBourbon.com.

About Brindiamo

Brindiamo is a leading partner to the global whiskey industry, offering expertise and tailored solutions to brands, distilleries, and suppliers. Known for its ability to simplify complexity, Brindiamo specializes in barrel and liquid management, financing, logistics, and strategic services that help clients navigate the challenges of whiskey production. As the premier sourcing partner for bulk American, Scotch, Irish, and world whiskies, Brindiamo provides unparalleled access to premium liquid. Brindiamo supports its partners every step of the way, delivering creative solutions and unmatched value from wood to glass.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209024956/en/

Contacts:

Holly Weyler

hweyler@bardstownbourbon.com

502.836.8715