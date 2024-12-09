Supporting Renewable Energy With Innovative Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / DOW

By Jordan Rau

Every day we are using our materials science to create a better, more sustainable future - and I couldn't be prouder.

Growing up, I wasn't sure what kind of career I wanted, but I did know I wanted to make a positive impact on people's lives and on the world. Eventually I followed in my grandfather's footsteps, joining Dow, and every day I go to work for a company that is addressing some of the world's greatest challenges, including climate change.

I am proud to work for a company that is committed to decarbonization and accelerating the clean energy transition. Dow is doing its part, not only by utilizing renewable energy sources within its own operations, but also by delivering renewable solutions to the market.

An expanding population requires more energy, further driving demand for renewables. Dow is keeping pace by delivering solutions that improve the efficiency, reliability and durability of our customers' products, while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Providing critical materials to solar technologies

We are using our materials science expertise to deliver innovations that help drive the world's transition to a low-emissions future. One example is our solutions for solar energy, which is the fastest growing source of energy globally.

For more than 40 years, we have been a leading player in the solar industry and a global leader for the supply of thermal fluids used in concentrated solar power (CSP) systems. In fact, more than 50 large-scale CSP sites around the world are built with our versatile DOWTHERM A Heat Transfer Fluid, including Noor Energy 1, the world's largest CSP project. Combined, these 50 sites generate a total capacity of more than 3 gigawatts of power, enough to meet the needs of 1 million homes, and save more than 6 million metric tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Our materials are also helping to enable the longevity and reliability of photovoltaic (PV) modules, more commonly known as solar panels. Optimized performance, lower lifetime costs, reliability and thermal management are crucial to solar panel manufacturers, and products like Dow's ENGAGE PV Polyolefin Elastomers, DOWSIL Adhesives and Sealants and DOWSIL TC-5860 Thermally Conductive Compound can enable businesses to create more innovative solar panels and harness more power for the long term. Additionally, Dow's portfolio of DOWSIL Adhesives and Sealants enable reliable sealing performance regardless of weather conditions or climate, preventing water from entering into the PV modules and contributing to their durability and longevity.

PV inverters are another critical component of renewables, converting the energy solar panels generate into the energy that powers our homes. However, these inverters can generate a massive amount of heat and need to keep working even in harsh outdoor environments. DOWSIL TC-5860 Thermally Conductive Compound provides PV inverters with long-term, reliable thermal management to deal with the heat generated as well as protection from outdoor elements.

Powering the energy grids of tomorrow

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewable energy sources are projected to provide 44% of the United States' electricity by 2050, compared to approximately 21% today. As the energy sector transitions to renewable energy and upgrades the existing electrical grid, demand for reliable high-voltage cables intensifies. The pressing need to decarbonize also means that cable manufacturers are seeking to create products with added sustainability benefits.

Dow's ENDURANCE Compounds are used in high voltage transmission cables and can significantly reduce cable degassing times, resulting in lower CO2 emissions during the manufacturing phase. These innovative materials not only help our customers keep up with industry demand, but they also ensure their products meet both sustainability requirements and the needs of tomorrow's power grid.

At Dow, we are making a positive impact on our world by delivering solutions that help our customers harness the power of the sun and support global decarbonization efforts. Every day we are using our materials science to create a better, more sustainable future - and I couldn't be prouder.

