Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"). The Israel-based ophthalmic company recently completed an offering of subscription receipts, which converted into common shares and warrants prior to listing on the CSE. Its common shares were listed on the CSE today under the symbol DTR.

DiagnosTear is focused on the development and commercialization of disruptive diagnostic solutions for better management of eye diseases. The Company's TeaRx technology is a diagnostic platform intended for rapid, point-of-care testing of ophthalmic pathologies through tear fluid. The Company is currently developing products for the diagnosis of Dry Eye Disease and Red Eye causes.

"The CSE has established itself as an ideal exchange for emerging companies advancing innovative technologies," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We welcome DiagnosTear to the Exchange and wish the Company well with its exciting product development program."

"We are excited about the commencement of trading on the CSE," said Yaacov Michlin, DiagnosTear's Chairman of the Board. "Building on our unique expertise in multi-parametric analysis of tear fluid, our efforts are focused on becoming a global leader in the development and commercialization of point-of-care diagnostic tools for ocular diseases like dry eye and red eye."

Dr. Shimon Gross, DiagnosTear's CEO, added: "Our solutions are non invasive, simple to perform and to interpret, and intended to allow healthcare providers to target the underlying cause of the disease and provide personalized treatment options."

