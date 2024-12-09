The "United Kingdom Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 14.3% on an annual basis to reach US$53.41 billion in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.2% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$46.71 billion in 2023 to reach US$75.86 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The alternative lending sector in the UK is expanding rapidly, driven by strategic partnerships, new funding initiatives, and regulatory adjustments. Innovations like Crowd Property's £15 million funding line and strategic alliances with banks are enhancing financing options for developers and consumers. Additionally, regulatory changes, including BNPL oversight and FCA guidelines, aim to ensure greater transparency and responsible lending practices, supporting sustainable growth in the sector.

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

Crowd Property Introduces Funding Line for Housing Developers Crowd Property, an online property lending platform, introduced a new £15 million funding line backed by British Business Investments. This initiative is intended to facilitate loans for small and medium-sized housing development projects, addressing the growing need for alternative financing in the property sector.

Strategic Partnerships

Crowd Property and British Business Investments established a key partnership in the alternative lending sector in the United Kingdom. This collaboration, which secured a £15 million funding line, aims to support small and medium-sized housing developers by providing them with essential project financing.

Additionally, Crowd Property also formed a partnership with an unnamed bank to further enhance its funding capabilities. These strategic alliances highlight the growing trend of alternative lenders collaborating with financial institutions to expand their lending capacity and better serve the needs of the property development sector amidst increasing demand for alternative financing solutions.

Regulatory Changes

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) regulations by the UK government. This review aims to bring BNPL services under the existing consumer credit framework, ensuring that these products are subject to appropriate oversight and consumer protections. This move reflects growing concerns about the potential risks associated with unregulated lending practices.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been actively working on guidelines to improve transparency and accountability within the alternative lending market. This includes measures to enhance the disclosure of loan terms and conditions, ensuring borrowers are fully informed before taking on debt. Furthermore, the FCA has emphasized the importance of responsible lending practices, urging alternative lenders to adopt robust risk assessment frameworks to mitigate potential consumer harm, especially in light of the current economic challenges facing many borrowers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $53.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $75.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered United Kingdom

