Hopcat Detroit Invites Guests to Celebrate 10th Anniversary in Midtown

A public anniversary celebration will include Short's Brewing Company tap takeover, live music featuring Joe Short's band, karaoke and charitable giving.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / HopCat Detroit invites you to raise a glass and celebrate a decade of exceptional beer, food, and community connection at its 10th Anniversary Party, taking place on Saturday, December 14 at The Huma Room. Doors open at 6 PM, with an unforgettable lineup of live music, karaoke, and fun starting at 7 PM.

Guests will enjoy performances by Joe Short's band, Braxton Hicks & The Contractions (7 PM-8 PM) and Stone Folk (8:30 PM-10 PM), followed by lively karaoke from 10 PM-12 AM. A $5 cover charge will directly benefit Focus: HOPE, a Detroit-based civil and human rights organization committed to fighting racism, poverty, and social injustice.

"We're thrilled to mark 10 years of serving the Detroit community with this special celebration," said Craig Stage, CEO of HopCat. "HopCat Detroit has become more than just a place for great food and craft beer - it's a gathering spot where neighbors connect, and memories are made. Partnering with Focus: HOPE allows us to give back to a city that's given us so much."

Before the QLine, Little Caesars Arena, and many other Midtown destinations existed, HopCat Detroit opened its doors to a line wrapped around the block. The third oldest HopCat location spans two floors and is known for its award-winning fries, burgers, and craft beer line-up. Over the past decade, HopCat Detroit has served up over 112,000 pounds of fries and poured more than 33 million ounces of draft beer, all while diverting over 340,000 pounds of food waste from local landfills to be composted and repurposed in metro Detroit.

"We are excited and incredibly grateful to the HopCat Detroit team for selecting Focus: HOPE to be the beneficiary of their 10th Anniversary Celebration event." says Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson, "As an organization that's been around 56 years, efforts like this help us to continue our mission of empowering individuals in the community."

Event Details

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 7 PM (Doors open at 6 PM)

Where: The Huma Room, HopCat Detroit, 4265 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI

Cover Charge: $5, benefiting Focus: HOPE

About Focus: HOPE

Founded in 1968, Focus: HOPE is a nationally recognized civil and human rights organization headquartered in Detroit. Through programs in early learning, workforce training, food justice, and advocacy, Focus: HOPE empowers individuals to overcome racism, poverty, and injustice, fostering financial independence and community progress. Learn more at www.focushope.edu.

About HopCat

HopCat is known for its unparalleled craft beer selection, scratch-made, award-winning food, and friendly, knowledgeable service. Each location offers a unique atmosphere and consistently exceptional guest experience. Discover more at www.hopcat.com.

Contact Information

Michele Ary

Brand Manager

michele@wearebarfly.com

269-206-6872





Source: HopCat

View the original press release on accesswire.com