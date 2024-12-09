



ISTANBUL, Dec 9, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - 'Hain', a new film on release December 13, looks to pull its audiences into an international espionage story. But 'Hain' isn't just a film, it's an event poised to create a wave of excitement, a work positioned to reinforce Turkiye's national and international stance, bringing a subtext of military and strategic tradition to the screen.Turkish cinema is hosting a production that commands critical attention with its strong script, unique cast and use of next-generation cinema techniques.Produced by Fix360 Entertainment and written and directed by Berke Uzrek, the cast consists of masterful actors such as Haldun Dormen, Mustafa Alabora, Erkan Petekkaya, Yurdaer Okur, Meltem Beydilli, Ali Dusenkalkar, Itr Esen, Zeynep Sarlgil, Engin Benli, Umit Crak and Elif Bilgetekin.A Production That Will Make Turkiye ProudEmphasizing Turkiye's power and competence in the field of intelligence, 'Hain' carries the deep-rooted military past and heroic tradition of the Turks to the present day in its subtext. 'Hain' (Traitor), which locks the audience on the edge of their seats with its complicated plot and suspenseful scenes, deals with the Turkish agent's plan to overcome by unraveling the relationships within the organization, and the realization of a long-awaited showdown, with new knots and turns in every scene.The Modern Face of Turkish IntelligenceA gripping story, which deals with the power of Turkish intelligence, follows the struggles of the agent, resisting all difficulties in her way. The production, full of action and suspense, offers the audience a breathtaking cinematic adventure. Turkish intelligence, at the forefront of the world stage in recent years, is also represented with all its power in 'Hain'. The agent, who shines in the leading role, demands our attention with her highly educated, intelligent, and determined stance.About Fix360 EntertainmentFix360 Entertainment is a film and tv production studio that transforms imagination into reality. A CapitalTurk Holding company, Fix360 Entertainment aims to offer unforgettable experiences to audiences by bringing together innovation, visual aesthetics and emotional depth in storytelling, while appealing to local and international audiences with its content. Fix360 Entertainment brings the latest stories and techniques to the screen with the understanding of setting new standards for the industry.