The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 7.9% on annual basis to reach US$71.4 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Europe will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$66.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$91.7 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

The European gift card sector is thriving, driven by significant product innovations and strategic partnerships like Marks Spencer's with Runa. Local government initiatives are also making a substantial impact, with rising sales and support for independent retailers, signaling continued growth and positive economic influence in the region.

Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in Europe

The European gift card sector has seen several noteworthy product launches that reflect the growing demand and innovation within the market.

Product Launches and Innovations

Marks Spencer's Gift Card Revenue Surge: Marks Spencer reported a 245% increase in gift card revenue in 2023, attributed to its partnership with Runa, a digital value payments network. This collaboration has enabled Marks Spencer to enhance its gift card distribution and streamline its ordering process, thereby expanding its customer base and improving sales performance.

Strategic Partnerships

Local Gift Card Programs: Various local governments in the United Kingdom initiated gift card programs aimed at boosting economic activity in their communities. For instance, Miconex reported a substantial increase in local gift card sales, which reached £12.4 million in 2023, with a 69% rise compared to the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with more towns and cities launching their own local gift card initiatives to support local businesses.

Regulatory Changes

Local Government Gift Card Programs: Numerous local governments, especially in the United Kingdom, have launched gift card initiatives aimed at revitalizing local economies. These programs are designed to encourage spending in local businesses and have seen significant success. For instance, Miconex reported that local gift card sales reached £12.4 million in 2023, with a 69% increase compared to the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with more towns and cities adopting similar programs in 2024.

Support for Independent Retailers: The local gift card programs are specifically aimed at driving consumer spending in high streets and downtown areas, supporting both independent and national retailers. The initiatives have proven effective in encouraging consumers to spend above the value of the gift cards, further stimulating local economies.

A bundled offering, comprising 1 regional and 15 country reports

Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Norway Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Italy Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Netherlands Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Austria Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Greece Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Denmark Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Finland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 4288 Forecast Period 2024 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $71.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $91.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Europe

Scope for Each Databook

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food Beverage

Health, Wellness Beauty

Apparel, Footwear Accessories

Books Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances

Travel

Entertainment Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce Department Stores

Restaurants Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Aldi Group

XXXLutz Group

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

M-Preis Warenvertriebs GmbH (Molk)

Amazon.com Inc

Etn Franz Colruyt NV

Delhaize Group Sa

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Blokker Nederland BV

FDB Group

Dansk Supermarked A/S

Dagrofa ApS

Reitangruppen AS

Dixons Carphone Plc

Jysk Holding A/S

S Group

Kesko Oyj

Alko Oy

Suomen Lahikauppa Oy

Stockmann Oyj Abp

Carrefour SA

E Leclerc

ITM Enterprises SA

Auchan Group SA

Systeme U Centrale Nationale Sa

Edeka Zentral AG Co KG

Rewe Group

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH Co KG

Tengelmann Group, The

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH Co

H&M Hennes Mauritz AB

Sklavenitis J&S SA

Marinopoulos SA

Diamantis Masoutis SA

Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Hondos Bros

Coop Italia scarl

CONAD Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl

Esselunga SpA

Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA

Gruppo Eurospin

Crai Secom SpA

Apple Inc

Royal Ahold NV

Jumbo Supermarkten BV

Sperwer Holding BV

Intergamma BV

Hema BV

Detailresult Groep NV

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA

Tesco Plc

Eurocash SA

Metro AG

Euro-net Sp zoo

Magnit OAO

X5 Retail Group NV

Dixy Group OAO

Lenta OOO

M Video OAO

DNS Group

El Corte Ingles SA

Eroski Grupo

Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG

Coop Genossenschaft

Maus Freres SA

fenaco-LANDI Gruppu

Associated British Foods Plc

Next Plc

J Sainsbury Plc

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

TJX Cos Inc, The

Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc

