The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 7.9% on annual basis to reach US$71.4 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Europe will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$66.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$91.7 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
The European gift card sector is thriving, driven by significant product innovations and strategic partnerships like Marks Spencer's with Runa. Local government initiatives are also making a substantial impact, with rising sales and support for independent retailers, signaling continued growth and positive economic influence in the region.
Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in Europe
The European gift card sector has seen several noteworthy product launches that reflect the growing demand and innovation within the market.
Product Launches and Innovations
Marks Spencer's Gift Card Revenue Surge: Marks Spencer reported a 245% increase in gift card revenue in 2023, attributed to its partnership with Runa, a digital value payments network. This collaboration has enabled Marks Spencer to enhance its gift card distribution and streamline its ordering process, thereby expanding its customer base and improving sales performance.
Strategic Partnerships
Local Gift Card Programs: Various local governments in the United Kingdom initiated gift card programs aimed at boosting economic activity in their communities. For instance, Miconex reported a substantial increase in local gift card sales, which reached £12.4 million in 2023, with a 69% rise compared to the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with more towns and cities launching their own local gift card initiatives to support local businesses.
Regulatory Changes
Local Government Gift Card Programs: Numerous local governments, especially in the United Kingdom, have launched gift card initiatives aimed at revitalizing local economies. These programs are designed to encourage spending in local businesses and have seen significant success. For instance, Miconex reported that local gift card sales reached £12.4 million in 2023, with a 69% increase compared to the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with more towns and cities adopting similar programs in 2024.
Support for Independent Retailers: The local gift card programs are specifically aimed at driving consumer spending in high streets and downtown areas, supporting both independent and national retailers. The initiatives have proven effective in encouraging consumers to spend above the value of the gift cards, further stimulating local economies.
A bundled offering, comprising 1 regional and 15 country reports
- Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Norway Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Italy Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Netherlands Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Austria Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Greece Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Denmark Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Finland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|4288
|Forecast Period
|2024 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$71.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$91.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Scope for Each Databook
Total Spend on Gifts
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Food Beverage
- Health, Wellness Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear Accessories
- Books Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Ecommerce Department Stores
- Restaurants Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers
- Aldi Group
- XXXLutz Group
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
- M-Preis Warenvertriebs GmbH (Molk)
- Amazon.com Inc
- Etn Franz Colruyt NV
- Delhaize Group Sa
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Blokker Nederland BV
- FDB Group
- Dansk Supermarked A/S
- Dagrofa ApS
- Reitangruppen AS
- Dixons Carphone Plc
- Jysk Holding A/S
- S Group
- Kesko Oyj
- Alko Oy
- Suomen Lahikauppa Oy
- Stockmann Oyj Abp
- Carrefour SA
- E Leclerc
- ITM Enterprises SA
- Auchan Group SA
- Systeme U Centrale Nationale Sa
- Edeka Zentral AG Co KG
- Rewe Group
- dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH Co KG
- Tengelmann Group, The
- Dirk Rossmann KG
- Globus Holding GmbH Co
- H&M Hennes Mauritz AB
- Sklavenitis J&S SA
- Marinopoulos SA
- Diamantis Masoutis SA
- Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA
- Hondos Bros
- Coop Italia scarl
- CONAD Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl
- Esselunga SpA
- Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA
- Gruppo Eurospin
- Crai Secom SpA
- Apple Inc
- Royal Ahold NV
- Jumbo Supermarkten BV
- Sperwer Holding BV
- Intergamma BV
- Hema BV
- Detailresult Groep NV
- Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA
- Tesco Plc
- Eurocash SA
- Metro AG
- Euro-net Sp zoo
- Magnit OAO
- X5 Retail Group NV
- Dixy Group OAO
- Lenta OOO
- M Video OAO
- DNS Group
- El Corte Ingles SA
- Eroski Grupo
- Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG
- Coop Genossenschaft
- Maus Freres SA
- fenaco-LANDI Gruppu
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Next Plc
- J Sainsbury Plc
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc
- TJX Cos Inc, The
- Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc
