Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 22:02 Uhr
All FTC Charges Against Kevin Trudeau Formally Settled, Concluding Decades-Long Legal Battle

Finanznachrichten News

Kevin Trudeau has all FTC charges against him dropped, ending a decades-long legal battle.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Kevin Trudeau and his team are thrilled to announce a significant victory: all Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charges against him have been formally settled, marking the end of a decades-long legal battle. The negotiated Consent Order represents a critical turning point, bringing resolution to disputes stemming as far back as 2004.

Under the latest Consent Order, the FTC has vacated all previous reporting and compliance requirements as well as Trudeau's international travel restrictions. These changes enable Trudeau to resume his global work without undue oversight, allowing him to reconnect with his audience worldwide and continue inspiring millions.

"Things started going in my favor for the first time in over three decades," said Trudeau.

"You're going to watch something happen that's going to be miraculous right before your eyes. You're going to see a guy starting off, coming out of prison with not one nickel to his name, two suitcases and prison clothes …he's under massive financial stress, massive stress of being incarcerated again, and handles all that and goes on to build hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of business in companies," shared Trudeau. "You're going to see it right before your eyes."

Details of the Court's Consent Order

  • All Charges Settled: The FTC has formally relinquished compliance requirements and financial restrictions dating back to 2004, including those in effect as of September 2024.

  • Freedom to Operate: Trudeau's civil international travel ban has been lifted, and restrictions on his ability to manage personal and business activities have been removed.

  • Final Financial Settlement: Trudeau will contribute 15% of his gross income over specified periods to satisfy an $8 million cap on a previous $37 million obligation, with no additional interest or fees that would have cost Trudeau additional millions.

  • Alleged Compliance Violations Defeated: The Consent Order follows the FTC losing dozens of allegations that Trudeau violated various compliance and reporting requirements that the court imposed on him since June 6, 2023 - the same date when the court refused to grant the FTC's request to coercively incarcerate Trudeau for purportedly hiding assets that should be paid toward his then $37 million consumer redress obligation.

  • Compliance Requirements Lifted: Reporting obligations imposed in 2023 have been eliminated, giving Trudeau the freedom to focus on his mission without administrative oversight.

Moving Forward

Kevin views this resolution as a chance to focus fully on his next chapter, including advancing The Kevin Trudeau Show LIMITLESS and reaching audiences eager for his insights on personal empowerment and growth.

"My heart is swelling with love and appreciation and gratitude for all of you. It doesn't stop here; it starts here." Trudeau shared with his supporters. "…based on the fact that this is done, I will be announcing a little travel next year."

Kevin's renewed freedom will enable him to travel internationally free of civil restrictions and engage with audiences without restriction, underscoring the Court's acknowledgment of his right to move forward without lingering oversight.

Giel Steinof Clark Hill and Kimball Anderson of Winston & Strawn LLP served as Kevin's litigation counsel in this matter.

For more updates, follow Kevin Trudeau on social media or visit KevinTrudeau.com.

Contact Information

Bryan Kuhns
social@kevintrudeau.com
312-772-3083

Source: Kevin Trudeau



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
