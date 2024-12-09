ConMet Extends TruckWings Device Limited Warranty to 5 Years/500,000 Miles

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / ConMet is pleased to announce a major enhancement to the TruckWings® limited product warranty, extending coverage from 1 year or 100,000 miles to 5 years or 500,000 miles for customers operating in the U.S. and Canada. This extended warranty provides long-term peace of mind and aligns with the first-owner life of the tractor.

TruckWings is an active aerodynamic device that automatically deploys and retracts to reduce drag on Class 8 trucks. It has accumulated over one billion miles of combined real-world operation. This extended warranty, announced one year after ConMet acquired TruckWings, reinforces the company's confidence in the technology's performance, reliability, and the advanced engineering that goes into every component.

Manufactured with rugged, weather-resistant, fiber-reinforced plastic and aluminum, TruckWings assemblies are built and quality tested to withstand harsh road conditions - from the freezing northern reaches of Canada to the scorching heat of the American Southwest. With high-quality, resilient materials and flexible panel end treatments, TruckWings devices are designed to deliver long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance requirements.

"We know how crucial durability is in the trucking industry," said Andrew Kelly, ConMet's Vice President and Product Manager of TruckWings. "By extending the TruckWings warranty to five years or 500,000 miles, we're ensuring our customers receive the highest standard of reliability, backed by ConMet's 60 years of manufacturing excellence. This enhancement aligns with ConMet's continued commitment to superior customer experience and over-the-road durability."

The new warranty covers key components of the TruckWings assembly, including the actuator and airflow control box, electronics and sensors, panels, and side and top extenders. This protection excludes routine maintenance and specific parts like the side panel hinge bushings, which require regular care.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global provider to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. From wheel ends, cast metal components, and plastic systems to zero-emission technologies, automated aerodynamic devices, and IoT solutions, ConMet helps move the industry forward. This comprehensive range of products for trucks and trailers is designed, engineered, and manufactured in-house, ensuring top-tier quality and performance. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

