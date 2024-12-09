Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Gamehost Inc.: AGLC Extension to Temporary Increase in Slot Commission

Finanznachrichten News

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH)

A temporary increase in slot commissions from 15% to 17% effective April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2025, is being extended for an additional 12 months to March 31, 2026. AGLC will continue to monitor how effective the increased commission is at growing gaming proceeds by enabling operators to increase promotional activities and or reinvest in their facilities.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;

Darcy J. Will

Toll free

(877) 703-4545

(403) 346-4545

Fax

(403) 340-0683

Email

ir@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
