The Barber Shop Marketing's Campaign for North Texas Giving Day Wins Prestigious Honors at the 9th Annual Shorty Impact Awards

The campaign to support North Texas Giving Day 2023, the nation's largest community-wide giving event, has been honored with two distinguished awards at the 9th Annual Shorty Impact Awards: the Bronze Honor in Fundraising Campaign and the coveted Audience Honor in Fundraising Campaign. The campaign was lead by North Texas-based advertising agency, The Barber Shop Marketing.

The Shorty Impact Awards celebrate excellence in purpose-driven work across social media, digital platforms, and creative storytelling. North Texas Giving Day's 2023 campaign stood out for its innovative approach to engaging donors, empowering nonprofits, and fostering a culture of philanthropy throughout the North Texas region.

"This recognition reflects the incredible generosity of our community and the tireless efforts of nonprofits working to make North Texas a better place for all," said Amy Hall, President of The Barber Shop Marketing. "As proud as we are of the work we have done together, we are thrilled to see the Communities Foundation of Texas on a national stage with every donor, volunteer, and nonprofit that made the campaign a success."

In 2023, North Texas Giving Day reached new heights, mobilizing tens of thousands of donors to contribute to thousands of nonprofits. The campaign's creative use of social media, storytelling, and digital outreach inspired widespread participation and highlighted the transformative impact of collective giving.

The Bronze Honor in Fundraising Campaign recognizes the campaign's exceptional execution and measurable results, while the Audience Honor celebrates the public's overwhelming support and admiration for the initiative.

"The awards underscore North Texas Giving Day's role as a model for philanthropy, demonstrating how innovative fundraising strategies can unite communities and drive meaningful change," said Hall. "We are thrilled to help this organization make national waves and contribute to the collective ripple effect."

About North Texas Giving Day

North Texas Giving Day, powered by Communities Foundation of Texas, is an annual online giving event designed to empower individuals, nonprofits, and businesses to create lasting impact through philanthropy. Last year, more than $60 million was raised through 97,132 donors benefiting over 3,000 local nonprofits, bringing the fifteen-year total to over $566 million for our community. North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.

About the Shorty Impact Awards

The Shorty Impact Awards honor individuals and organizations creating purpose-driven content and campaigns that make a difference. Celebrating creativity, innovation, and impact, the awards shine a spotlight on initiatives that inspire change across industries and communities.

About The Barber Shop Marketing:

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Berkeys Plumbing, AC & Electrical, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, Yo Quiero, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

