Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A3C4W0 | ISIN: CA39328G1072 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VN
Frankfurt
09.12.24
08:51 Uhr
0,318 Euro
-0,030
-8,62 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN RISE FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN RISE FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 22:50 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Rise Foods to Present to Investors in Atlantic City

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV:GRF and "Green Rise" or the "Company"), a grower of fresh produce in Controlled Environment Agriculture, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Green Rise Foods Executive Team, led by its CEO Vincent Narang, will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the Company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

  • Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

  • Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

  • Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

ABOUT GREEN RISE

Green Rise is a Controlled Environment Agriculture grower of fresh produce. The Company wholly owns three greenhouse ranges in Kingsville and Leamington, Ontario, Canada, with 89 acres of total acreage. Green Rise is proud to be an environmentally sustainable investment providing bee-pollinated, high-quality fresh products to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

George Hatzoglou, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1-416-551-5015
E-mail: info@greenrisefoods.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Green Rise Foods



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
