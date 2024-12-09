Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") will disclose its unaudited 2024 first nine months and third quarter financial information on Thursday December 12, 2024, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday December 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (4.00 p.m. Italy time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial information.

To join live the conference call, interested persons will need to either:

dial-in the following number:

Toll/International: + 1-412-717-9633, then passcode 39252103#,

or click on the following link:

https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/3PQUFXRW48XTKQ to join via video. Participants also have the option to listen via phone after registering to the link.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 3 hours after the conference end time, until Monday, January 13, 2025 at 11:59 PM US Eastern Time. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, or +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 13750561

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of September 30, 2024, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 678 monobrand stores and 628. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

Contacts:

Natuzzi Investor Relations

Piero Direnzo tel. +39 080-8820-812 pdirenzo@natuzzi.com

Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Giancarlo Renna (Communication Manager) tel. +39. 342.3412261 grenna@natuzzi.com

Barbara Colapinto tel. +39 331 6654275 bcolapinto@natuzzi.com