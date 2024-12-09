Liberty Ready To Support New Australian Businesses Entering the Market

A larger number of new businesses entered the Australian market in 2023-24 and Liberty has flexible business loans to help them grow.

Despite a challenging economy, recent ABS data shows an increase of more than 70,000 Australian businesses in 2023-24.

The three industries with the largest percentage increase were transport, postal and warehousing; healthcare and social assistance; and financial and insurance services.

Having supported business owners for more than two decades, leading lender Liberty understands that the establishment phase of a business can be critical to its future growth and market competitiveness.

According to Manager - Group Communications Kate Jenkinson, businesses often seek funding through business loans to ensure they're ready to go from day one - regardless of industry.

"While it can be challenging for new entrants to establish themselves and get their business rolling, a business loan could provide cash flow support to help them reach their goals sooner," Ms Jenkinson said.

Access to business funding can help to set business owners up for success by covering initial expenses associated with starting a new business, such as equipment, staffing and supplies.

Liberty says a business loan could also help already established businesses scale up and make the most of any opportunities that arise.

"A loan could help grow a business by expanding its operations, upgrading equipment, or taking advantage of investments to take it to the next level," Ms Jenkinson said.

As a free-thinking and agile lender, Liberty takes a personalised approach to helping businesses of all shapes and sizes find solutions based on their individual needs.

Ms Jenkinson says Liberty business loans could benefit both SMEs and larger businesses in any industry.

"Small businesses or self-employed borrowers could access alternative income verification with our low doc loan. Or our flexible business loan might help a growing business to access funds without mortgage security," said Ms Jenkinson.

Liberty looks holistically at each borrower to find tailored solutions and has supported Australians on their lending journeys for nearly 30 years.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

CONTACT

Kate Jenkinson

Manager - Group Communications

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on accesswire.com