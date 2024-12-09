Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Santa Claus, along with the board of directors of Santa Comes to Bay Street ("SCTBS"), committee members, sponsors and volunteers, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate their 21st anniversary of SCTBS gift bagging event to support families in Toronto shelters.





The 21st annual "Santa's WorkShop" gift bagging event is taking place at the Design Exchange in Toronto. Through the event and the generous support of Bay Street, Santa Comes to Bay Street will deliver personalized gifts and essentials to 17 different shelters and three outreach programs, totalling over 2300 people in the GTA. Thanks to all of the generous supporters, volunteers and board members over the years, they have been able to distribute over $2M in gifts and necessities. For more information or to make a donation please visit www.sctbs.ca

