Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTC Pink: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO" or the "Company") announces that due to the Canada postal strike, materials for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") being held on Thursday, December 30, 2024, are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca, on the Company's website at https://www.goodflour.co, and at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2273. Shareholders may also request copies of the Information Circular with respect to the Meeting by contacting TSX Trust Company at 1-866-600-5869 or email tsxtis@tmx.com.

The Meeting is being held on Thursday, December 30, 2024 at 10:00 am (Pacific time) at Suite 2700, 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4E5. The matters to be considered or voted on at the Meeting are:

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ending June 30, 2024 and the report of the auditors thereon. To set the number of directors of the Company at four. To elect Olen Aasen, Denis Silva, Paul Sparkes and Hamid Salimian as directors of the Company. To appoint DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Emails providing a proxy with the voting control number and instructions for voting have been sent by the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, to registered shareholders. Shareholders who do not receive an email from TSX Trust Company with their proxy and voting control number should contact TSX Trust at 1-866-600-5869 or email tsxtis@tmx.com to request their proxy and voting control number.

Non-Objecting Beneficial Shareholders ("NOBOs") should contact TSX Trust at 1-866-600-5869 or email tsxtis@tmx.com to request their Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") with voting control number and instructions for voting.

Shareholders may also request their voting control number at:

https://www.tsxtrust.com/t/investor-hub/forms/control-number-for-voting-request.

Copies of the Company's financial statements and related management discussion & analysis are available on www.sedarplus.ca and if paper copies have been requested but not yet delivered, they will be delivered once the Canada postal strike concludes.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to shareholders during a postal strike as set out in CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931.

