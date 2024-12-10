Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 154,600 common shares (Shares) of Lavras Gold Corp., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.3% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of $2.434 per share for aggregate consideration of $376,296.40.

Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 6,512,200 Shares representing approximately 12.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 6,357,600 Shares representing approximately 12.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The disposition resulted in a decrease in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.0% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233125

