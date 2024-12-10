Black Book Research: Black Book Highlights Global Surge in Cybersecurity Attacks Threatening Healthcare Systems Worldwide: UK, Australia, India, and Brazil Among Top Targets

Ransomware Threats Expose Critical Infrastructure Gaps, Endangering Patient Safety in Key Nations

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Healthcare systems worldwide are grappling with a sharp rise in ransomware attacks, endangering patient care, operational stability, and data security. According to Black Book Research, 81% of global healthcare organizations surveyed have reported data security incidents since 2022-the highest rate in over a decade. Non-U.S. hospitals face significant financial strain, with recovery costs now averaging 2.5 million euros per incident, further exacerbating pressures on resource-constrained healthcare systems.

As part of the 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT survey, 402 healthcare leaders across 15 countries identified widespread vulnerabilities:

United Kingdom : 83% of U.K. respondents cited outdated IT infrastructure and recent high-profile breaches as critical risks to cybersecurity.

Australia : 77% of healthcare leaders in Australia highlighted insufficient cybersecurity investment and the growing sophistication of ransomware groups as major threats.

India and Brazil: In India, 98% of healthcare providers reported inadequate cybersecurity measures for their EHR systems and other applications. Similarly, 96% of hospital IT professionals in Brazil acknowledged significant vulnerabilities in securing patient records.

"These findings reflect an urgent need for coordinated global action to protect healthcare systems from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book.

Cyberattacks are causing severe disruptions to healthcare services globally. In the United Kingdom, a June 2024 ransomware attack by the Qilin group targeted Synnovis, a critical pathology provider, forcing the cancellation of over 1,100 elective procedures and 2,100 outpatient appointments. In Australia, a breach at MediSecure earlier this year exposed the personal and medical data of 12.9 million individuals, marking one of the region's largest healthcare data breaches and raising serious concerns about data security in healthcare systems.

Black Book Research identified five top-rated cybersecurity vendors integrating advanced solutions with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems worldwide:

Trend Micro : Operating in over 150 countries, including Japan, Germany, and Brazil, Trend Micro uses AI and machine learning to proactively secure servers, cloud environments, and endpoints.

Sophos : Based in the U.K., Sophos employs AI-driven threat detection to protect EHR systems from ransomware and malware for providers in Australia and India.

Check Point Software Technologies : Check Point leverages AI-powered threat intelligence for intrusion prevention and advanced threat protection, supporting healthcare systems in over 100 countries.

Palo Alto Networks : With its AI-powered Cortex XDR platform, Palo Alto Networks analyzes threats in real time, safeguarding EHR systems across multiple global regions.

CrowdStrike: Known for its cloud-native endpoint protection, CrowdStrike combines AI and machine learning to provide real-time threat intelligence for healthcare institutions globally.

These vendors are not only enhancing the security of EHR platforms but are also incorporating cutting-edge AI technologies to address the increasing complexity of cyber threats in regions with growing healthcare IT adoption.

According to Black Book Research, the healthcare cybersecurity applications market for non-U.S. providers, valued at $15 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%, reaching $41 billion by 2028. Factors such as the adoption of cloud-based solutions, the proliferation of connected medical devices, and the implementation of 5G technology are driving this growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead this expansion, experiencing the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising number of cyber threats targeting healthcare institutions.

"Healthcare providers outside the U.S. are stepping up their game by implementing advanced cybersecurity measures to protect patient data and critical systems," said Doug Brown. "From endpoint detection and response to encryption and automated vulnerability assessments, these tools are essential for maintaining operational continuity and safeguarding sensitive information in an increasingly hostile cyber landscape."

