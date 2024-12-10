Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Miramis Mining Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Nicola East Mining Project, located approximately 25 km east of the mining town of Merritt, British Columbia. Field crews from Hardline Exploration Corp. completed a multi day prospecting program at the Nicola East Property. The program was aimed to follow up on 2023 results which included a grab sample which returned 3.04 g/t Au in a previously untested area.

Field crews collected 35 samples which included samples from several quartz veins that contained up to 3% chalcopyrite and 1% chalcocite with copper oxide staining. Mineralization was hosted in quartz veins generally <5cm thick with chlorite - epidote alteration. Field crews returned to the location of a qtz-chl vein sampled during the 2023 field season that graded 3.04 g/t Au with the objective of locating and sampling more mineralized veins nearby. The new gold and copper showing highlighted from 2023 sample AA001906 is located at 687807 mE 5555494 mN 10N.

Highlights from the Nicola East Field Program:

Samples AA002980, AA002983, AA002984, F00066262 and F00066263 all contained visible Cu mineralization.

Mineralization and quartz veins with euhedral crystal growth dissipated farther out from the 3.04 g/t Au sample.

Lithology consisted of grey/green andesitic volcanics often with medium grained hornblende phenocrysts.

Pervasive chlorite alteration was noted in the andesitic volcanics. Epidote alteration occurred primarily adjacent to qtz veins.

35 samples were taken in total.

QAQC samples included 2 certified reference material standards and 1 certified blank.





Map 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6261/233037_7b344fe8c41beb30_001full.jpg

Miramis' Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Good, commented: "Our team is enthusiastic that Hardline was able to swiftly complete the Field Program at Nicola East. We look forward to receiving the results and will provide further updates once available."

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the potential of the Nicola East Property and timing of anticipated results. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release including, without limitation, that the Company will receive sample results in a timely manner, and that the anticipated results will be positive.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233037

SOURCE: Miramis Mining Corp.