Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Kincora Copper Limited (TSXV: KCC) (the "Company", "Kincora") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting") on December 9th, 2024 at 4pm PST held by hybrid meeting with webcast from Vancouver, Canada.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated November 8th, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting with 23.53% of shareholder proxies returned.

Details of the resolutions are provided below as well as an update that was presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited.

By order of the Board of Directors:

Cameron McRae, Chairman

enquiries@kincoracopper.com or +1 604 283 1722

Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

AGM details

Audited Annual Report

Shareholders received and considered the Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and the report of the auditor thereon.

Number of Directors | 99.89% For

Shareholders approved retaining the number of directors at five (5).

Election of Directors

Shareholders voted in favour of Kincora's management's nominees to the board of directors: Jonathan (Sam) Spring (99.87% For), John Holliday (99.87% For), Luke Murray (99.81% For), Cameron McRae (91.71% For) and Jeremy Robinson (99.85% For).

Auditor Appointed | 100.00% For

Manning Elliot LLP was appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next AGM or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

Approval of Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares | 98.83% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance prior placement shares as described in the Information Circular.

Approval of Issuance Placement Option | 98.75% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance of placement options relating to prior placement shares as described in the Information Circular.

Ratification of Prior Issuance of Placement Shares | 99.58% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance prior placement shares as described in the Information Circular.

Share Capacity | 99.50% For

Shareholders passed a special resolution re-approving the capacity to issuance up to an additional 10% capital over a 12 month period pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A as described in the Information Circular.

Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) | 99.74% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution re-approving of the existing EIP as amended as described in the Information Circular.

Shares for Services Agreement | 90.76% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution re-approving of the existing shares for services agreements as described in the Information Circular.

Ratification of Prior Issuance of Options pursuit to EIP | 90.84% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance prior options pursuit to the existing EIP as described in the Information Circular.

