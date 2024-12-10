Volkswagen faces mounting pressure as labor disputes intensify across its German operations, with employees at nine out of ten facilities participating in coordinated warning strikes. The automotive giant's proposal for a 10% wage reduction, prompted by declining sales figures, has met fierce resistance from its workforce of approximately 130,000 employees. The labor union has countered with an alternative cost-saving proposal, promising potential savings of 1.5 billion euros, while steadfastly demanding job security guarantees and the preservation of all manufacturing sites. The situation has reached a critical juncture as both parties aim to reach an agreement before the holiday season to prevent further escalation in the coming year.

Management Compensation Controversy

Adding fuel to the ongoing tensions, recent revelations about executive compensation have complicated negotiations. The supervisory board's remuneration has surged by 42% to 7.5 million euros, making it the highest-paid supervisory board among DAX-listed companies. This significant increase in management compensation, while simultaneously pushing for workforce cost reductions, has introduced additional complexity to the already strained negotiations between labor representatives and company leadership.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...