Kepler Search: Singapore Search Firm Wins Award for Success in Japan's Tough Data Center Talent Market

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based boutique search agency, Kepler Search, has been recognized by W.Media, Asia's largest data center and cloud industry publisher, for its success in navigating the notoriously challenging Northeast Asia talent markets, particularly Japan and Korea. Kepler Search won the Talent Acquisition and Management Team award at the prestigious gala event, standing out amongst industry tech giants.

The win highlights Kepler Search's expertise in data center recruitment, notably in Japan. Widely regarded as one of the toughest talent markets due to its aging population, conservative work culture, and limited English proficiency, Japan presents significant challenges for international companies seeking highly-skilled data center professionals to capitalize on its booming AI sector. Leading investors from the US, China, and Australia turned to Kepler Search to source top talent for their ambitious initiatives.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our work in data center recruitment, especially in a complex market like Japan," said Rhys Morgan, who leads the Data Center practice at Kepler Search. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop deep local expertise and strong relationships with our partners. We're proud to support the growth of this critical industry by connecting companies with the talent they need to succeed."

Kepler Search attributes its success to a localized, relationship-driven approach to executive search. By establishing a significant presence in key markets and maintaining a network of trusted industry contacts spanning North America, APAC and EMEA, the firm is able to tap into hidden talent pools and better understand the unique cultural and regulatory nuances that impact hiring.

"We're thrilled to receive the W.Media Award, which recognizes our commitment to delivering exceptional recruitment solutions," said Katie Tu, Managing Director of Kepler Search. "This achievement reflects the outstanding work of our Head of Data Center Rhys Morgan, Principal Consultant Nomulun Tungalag, and our wider Data Center team."

About Kepler Search

Kepler Search is an executive search firm specializing in recruitment for the data center, investment, commodity and energy sectors. Headquartered in Singapore, the firm maintains a strong global presence in Asia, Australia, the US, and the Middle East. Through a deep understanding of industry-specific demands, Kepler Search bridges the gap between top talent and businesses looking to thrive in competitive environments.

