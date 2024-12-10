Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 04:31 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MRI Software Acquires iInterchange to Expand Global Intermodal Software Business

Finanznachrichten News

Acquisition provides enhanced solutions for container lessors, container depots and intermodal equipment traders

LONDON and CHENNAI, India, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global provider of software solutions for real estate, lease management and intermodal, announces that it has acquired Chennai-based iInterchange Systems, a container shipping and logistics software company. Founded in 2004, iInterchange complements the existing functionality of MRI Intermodal, a business unit of MRI Software, with specialised solutions for container leasing and trading, depot management, electronic data interchange (EDI), and container maintenance and repair (M&R) operations.

MRI Software logo

"We're excited to welcome iInterchange to the MRI family," said Ian Rawlins, General Manager of Intermodal at MRI Software. "The combined expertise of iInterchange and MRI strengthens our capabilities in the intermodal software sector, enabling us to accelerate future innovation and global scale. Clients will gain a modernised user experience and revitalised technology stack to further enhance operational efficiency and drive competitive advantage for their container leasing and trading business."

Specialised technology is essential to operate an agile container leasing business that is responsive to customer needs and unforeseen challenges. The volume of international seaborne trade carried by container ships increased 267% from 2000 to 2023, and maritime transit accounts for 90% of international trade. Potential disruptions, such as container scarcities, pandemics, and geopolitical uncertainty, can result in supply chain issues impacting the global economy.

The intermodal market requires specialist software to drive operational efficiency, optimise performance, reduce costs and increase profits. Purpose-built technology solutions for the industry are more cost effective than in-house systems, which are expensive to develop and maintain. Manual or spreadsheet-based options have a high rate of error, creating business risk for such companies.

"For 20 years, iInterchange has been at the forefront of innovation for the intermodal software industry," said Bijoy Paulose, Managing Director of iInterchange. "Joining forces with MRI will benefit our team, our clients, and the industry as a whole, as we continue to leverage our collective domain knowledge and expertise to drive better business outcomes. As part of MRI, our clients will be able to take advantage of the extensive resources available through a larger global organisation."

"iInterchange will continue to provide highly responsive support to its clients aligned with their evolving business needs," said Venkat Narayanan, CEO of iInterchange.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading global provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI Intermodal is a division of MRI Software that provides solutions for international tank container operators, container leasing organisations and intermodal equipment traders. As a specialist in the intermodal transport industry, MRI Intermodal is currently supplying many of the top twenty operators, lessors and traders as well as startups and smaller organisations, providing them with function-rich software and excellent customer service.

Media contacts

Platform Communications for MRI
Nana Rodaki
0203 832 3690
mri@platformcomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430175/MRI_Software__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mri-software-acquires-iinterchange-to-expand-global-intermodal-software-business-302326907.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.