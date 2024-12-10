MRI Software Acquires iInterchange to Expand Global Intermodal Software Business

Acquisition provides enhanced solutions for container lessors, container depots and intermodal equipment traders

LONDON and CHENNAI, India, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global provider of software solutions for real estate, lease management and intermodal, announces that it has acquired Chennai-based iInterchange Systems, a container shipping and logistics software company. Founded in 2004, iInterchange complements the existing functionality of MRI Intermodal, a business unit of MRI Software, with specialised solutions for container leasing and trading, depot management, electronic data interchange (EDI), and container maintenance and repair (M&R) operations.

"We're excited to welcome iInterchange to the MRI family," said Ian Rawlins, General Manager of Intermodal at MRI Software. "The combined expertise of iInterchange and MRI strengthens our capabilities in the intermodal software sector, enabling us to accelerate future innovation and global scale. Clients will gain a modernised user experience and revitalised technology stack to further enhance operational efficiency and drive competitive advantage for their container leasing and trading business."

Specialised technology is essential to operate an agile container leasing business that is responsive to customer needs and unforeseen challenges. The volume of international seaborne trade carried by container ships increased 267% from 2000 to 2023, and maritime transit accounts for 90% of international trade. Potential disruptions, such as container scarcities, pandemics, and geopolitical uncertainty, can result in supply chain issues impacting the global economy.

The intermodal market requires specialist software to drive operational efficiency, optimise performance, reduce costs and increase profits. Purpose-built technology solutions for the industry are more cost effective than in-house systems, which are expensive to develop and maintain. Manual or spreadsheet-based options have a high rate of error, creating business risk for such companies.

"For 20 years, iInterchange has been at the forefront of innovation for the intermodal software industry," said Bijoy Paulose, Managing Director of iInterchange. "Joining forces with MRI will benefit our team, our clients, and the industry as a whole, as we continue to leverage our collective domain knowledge and expertise to drive better business outcomes. As part of MRI, our clients will be able to take advantage of the extensive resources available through a larger global organisation."

"iInterchange will continue to provide highly responsive support to its clients aligned with their evolving business needs," said Venkat Narayanan, CEO of iInterchange.

MRI Software is a leading global provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI Intermodal is a division of MRI Software that provides solutions for international tank container operators, container leasing organisations and intermodal equipment traders. As a specialist in the intermodal transport industry, MRI Intermodal is currently supplying many of the top twenty operators, lessors and traders as well as startups and smaller organisations, providing them with function-rich software and excellent customer service.

