Sumi Soorian Appointed Managing Director of Robb Report Thailand in Phuket

Robb Report Thailand is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Sumitha Soorian ("Sumi") to the position of Managing Director for Phuket. With more than 20 years of expertise in marketing and business development, particularly in the luxury hospitality and real estate sectors, Sumi brings unparalleled local knowledge and industry insight to this prestigious role.

Sumi will be working alongside Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Matthew T. Nekvapil and Marketing Director, Dr. Chanida Charuchinda ("Dr. Cee"), a leading authority in the global luxury sector and an expert in the gems and jewellery industry. Dr. Cee leads the development of strategic partnerships with some elite brands worldwide.

"We are very happy to welcome Sumi to Robb Report Thailand," Nekvapil said, "We are confident that she will strengthen the leadership team while her hands-on experience with Phuket's luxury market will help to enrich our coverage of the island."

This new role complements Sumi's impressive portfolio. She currently serves as Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer at The Headland, Phuket, a luxurious oceanfront branded real estate development on Phuket's exclusive Cape Yamu peninsula. She also co-owns and handling the marketing of Mrs B Bar & Table, a culinary gem in the lavish Laguna area of Cherngtalay.

A founding member of the Phuket Hotels Association, Sumi played a pivotal role in its establishment as Development Director in 2016, shaping its strategy and growing its membership to 100 hotels. Her contributions continue as Senior Advisor, supporting the local community and environmental initiatives.

Sumi's career began in Australia with IDP Education (co-owner of IELTS), where she held senior roles in Sydney, Beijing and Shanghai, overseeing global brand management, sales and operations. She holds a Business Administrative degree in Management and Marketing from the U.S.A, following studies in Malaysia.

As management Director for Phuket, Sumi will steer Robb Report Thailand's strategic direction, business development, content creation, further cementing the publication's reputation as a leader in the luxury sector.

About Robb Report Thailand

For 48 years, Robb Report has served as an indispensable resource for the ultra-affluent, captivating them with its uncommon insight into the best luxury has to offer. Its content covers the full gamut of extravagant living from the most coveted automobiles and haute horology to high-end real estate and exclusive vacation spots.

The Thailand edition puts a regional spin on living the fine life, spotlighting the names, destinations and brands that are making a mark on the rapidly expanding Asian luxury market.

The publication aims to connect the increasingly discerning high-net-worth individuals in the region to everything that is prestigious and privileged.

Remastered in Thailand in 2020 by Matthew Nekvapil, Robb Report Thailand is the leader in ultimate luxury media in Thailand, bar none.

