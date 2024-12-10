Up To 800W, 8kWh: BSLBATT Unveils Modular Balcony Energy Storage System MicroBox 800

BSLBATT proudly introduces the MicroBox 800 , a revolutionary modular energy storage solution designed specifically for balcony photovoltaic (PV) systems.

BSLBATT is entering the balcony PV market. BSLBATT, which specializes in solar energy storage solutions, has expanded its new product segment with the introduction of the MicroBox 800, a battery storage system with a bi-directional inverter and the Brick 2, an extended battery module, specifically for balcony PV.

This compact and versatile hybrid solar energy system is meticulously crafted to meet the growing demand for sustainable living, especially in urban environments like Europe, where balcony solar systems are rapidly becoming a preferred choice for energy-conscious households.

The MicroBox 800 combines an 800W bidirectional inverter with a 2kWh LiFePO4 battery module , enabling seamless integration with both on-grid and off-grid setups. Its advanced dual MPPT technology supports solar inputs ranging from 22V to 60V, delivering up to 2000W of input power, ensuring optimal energy capture and usage. Whether you're maximizing energy independence or preparing for emergencies, the MicroBox 800 is equipped to handle your needs efficiently.

What sets the MicroBox 800 apart is its stackable design, allowing homeowners to expand their energy storage capacity effortlessly with the Brick 2 battery modules. Each Brick 2 module adds 2kWh of safe and eco-friendly storage, featuring over 6000 cycles of lifespan, making it ideal for long-term use. With the ability to connect up to three Brick 2 modules wirelessly, the MicroBox 800 can achieve a total capacity of 8kWh. This makes it perfect for powering essential loads during outages, supporting off-grid living, or reducing reliance on the grid in modern urban settings.

Designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, the MicroBox 800 measures a sleek 460x249x254mm and weighs only 25kg, making it easy for a single person to install in just five minutes. Its IP65-certified enclosure ensures reliable operation in various conditions, whether installed on a balcony, in a garage, or in an outdoor garden. Beyond its technical excellence, the MicroBox 800 is tailored for today's energy-conscious consumers, offering unmatched flexibility and convenience. It comes backed by BSLBATT's industry-leading 10-year warranty, providing peace of mind and ensuring reliable performance for years to come.

This innovative solution is designed not just to power your home but to redefine your energy independence. It caters to diverse applications, from supplying power for daily residential use to serving as a robust backup system for unexpected grid outages. By combining advanced technology, compact design, and easy scalability, the MicroBox 800 sets a new benchmark for balcony solar storage solutions, empowering you to harness the full potential of solar energy right from your living space.

Take control of your energy future with the BSLBATT MicroBox 800 modular energy storage system. Whether you're enhancing your balcony solar setup or building a reliable off-grid backup, the MicroBox 800 and Brick 2 batteries deliver unmatched performance, scalability, and convenience. Ready to experience energy independence with a compact, reliable, and eco-friendly solution? Contact us today to learn more or request a free consultation tailored to your energy needs. Let the MicroBox 800 power your home and empower your lifestyle!

