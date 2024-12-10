Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Dividend USD 3.50 today

Hamilton, Bermuda. December 10, 2024.

The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-dividend USD 3.50 as of today relating to the dividend for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on December 23, 2024.



