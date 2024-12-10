Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 07:13 Uhr
Quobly announces key milestone for fault-tolerant quantum computing

GRENOBLE, France and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quobly, a leading French quantum computing startup, has reported that FD-SOI technology can serve as a scalable platform for commercial quantum computing, leveraging traditional semiconductor manufacturing fabs and CEA-Leti's R&D pilot line.

Quobly device based on FD-SOI undergoing testing & measurements

The semiconductor industry has played a pivotal role in enabling classical computers to scale at cost; it has the same transformative potential for quantum computers, making them commercially scalable and cost competitive. Silicon spin qubits are excellent for achieving fault-tolerant, large-scale quantum computing, registering clock speeds in the µsec range, fidelity above 99% for one and two-qubit gate operations and incomparably small unit cell sizes (in the hundredths of 100nm²).

To capitalize on decades of semiconductor infrastructure investments, Quobly has adopted a fabless model. It focuses on FD-SOI, a commercially available CMOS technology manufactured by global leaders like STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries, and Samsung, as a platform for quantum computing.

Quobly's work, reported on December 9th, 2024 at IEDM, addresses the critical challenges for scaling quantum systems. With CEA-Leti, CEA-IRIG and CNRS, Quobly has demonstrated the key building blocks for a quantum computer leveraging commercial FD-SOI:

  • Low-temperature operations and characterization of their digital and analog performances, adhering to circuit design guidelines
  • Single qubit operations using hole and electron spin qubits using the CEA-Leti's R&D pilot line. This ambipolar platform optimizes system performance, leveraging electrons' long coherence times for memory, as well as the holes' strong spin-orbit interaction for fast data processing
  • Charge control in commercial GF 22FDX to further define a standard cell for a two-qubit gate

Key achievements include:

  • Cryogenic Control Electronics: Voltage gain up to 75dB, noise levels of 10-11V²·µm²/Hz, and threshold voltage variability of 1.29mV·µm.
  • Ambipolar Spin Qubits: Co-integration of hole and electron qubits on FD-SOI technology, achieving 1µs manipulation speed for holes and 40µs coherence time (Hahn echo) for electrons.
  • Two-Qubit Gate Standard Cell: Demonstration of double quantum dot operations with commercial FD-SOI.A Step Towards Commercial Quantum Systems

This work positions FD-SOI as essential for scalable quantum processors and establishes Quobly as a leader in cost-efficient, fault-tolerant quantum computing. By co-integrating quantum and classical components on the same platform, Quobly is shaping scalable QSoC architectures.

About Quobly
Founded in 2022 in Grenoble, Quobly pioneers fault-tolerant quantum computing with semiconductor qubits. Combining cutting-edge research with industrial production, Quobly targets scalable systems with millions of qubits. The company raised €19 million in 2023, setting a European quantum sector record. Visit www.quobly.io.

Contact: andrea.busch@quobly.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576656/Quobly.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576657/Quobly_Logo.jpg

Quobly Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quobly-announces-key-milestone-for-fault-tolerant-quantum-computing-302326406.html

