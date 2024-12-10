Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 10 December 2024 at 8:30 am EET



Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 11,747,690 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme disclosed on 16 June 2024 and the repurchases were made during 18 June-29 November 2024.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. The cancelled amount equals 2.1 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo before the cancellation.

Number of A shares



Votes attached to the A shares Total number of the shares and votes (including 200,000 B shares) Prior to the cancellation of the own shares 549,795,462 549,795,462 549,995,462 shares and 550,795,462 votes After the cancellation of the shares 538,047,772 538,047,772 538,247,772 shares and 539,047,772 votes

Since the start of its first share buyback programme in October 2021, Sampo has repurchased and cancelled 65.3 million shares, corresponding to 11.8 per cent of the total number of shares prior to the first share buyback programme launched in 2021.

