The insurance giant Allianz SE has unveiled an ambitious financial roadmap for 2024-2027, highlighting enhanced shareholder returns through a comprehensive dividend strategy. The company will maintain its existing policy of distributing 60 percent of adjusted annual net income as regular dividends, with a guarantee that per-share dividends will not fall below previous year's levels. In a significant move to boost investor value, Allianz plans to return an additional minimum of 15 percent of annual net income to shareholders between 2025 and 2027, primarily through share buyback programs. This enhanced distribution strategy remains contingent on maintaining a Solvency II ratio above 150 percent.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Looking ahead, Allianz has outlined robust growth targets, including a 7-9 percent increase in earnings per share and a minimum return on equity of 17 percent. The company's strategy rests on three core pillars: intelligent growth through new customer acquisition, enhanced productivity through modern technologies including AI implementation, and strengthened business and financial resilience. Market response to these announcements has been positive, with the stock showing upward momentum in after-hours trading.

