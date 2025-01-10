Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (USA) invests in exceptional US businesses with the potential to grow substantially faster than the market and deliver above-market returns. Such businesses tend to operate at the cutting edge of technology-led change and USA has exposure to companies focused on AI, space travel and online services. This note reiterates USA's unique investment proposition and scrutinises a recent proposal from Saba, a US hedge fund manager, aimed at ousting USA's board and replacing its investment managers. Saba currently owns less than 28% of USA shares in issue. The trust's board has urged shareholders to reject Saba's hostile takeover at the general meeting scheduled for 3 February 2025 and we agree with this recommendation, for reasons discussed below.

