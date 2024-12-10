InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 10

The Company announces that on 09 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 09 December 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 99.0600 Highest price paid per share: £ 101.3500 Average price paid per share: £ 100.5235

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,341,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 09 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 101.3500 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 99.0600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 100.5235

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 09/12/2024 09:44:33 GMT 50 101.3000 XLON 1122627821247224 09/12/2024 09:47:35 GMT 48 101.3500 XLON 1122627821247459 09/12/2024 10:14:56 GMT 39 101.3000 XLON 1122627821248988 09/12/2024 10:45:11 GMT 40 101.3500 XLON 1122627821250995 09/12/2024 11:21:23 GMT 40 101.2500 XLON 1122627821252951 09/12/2024 11:59:51 GMT 37 101.2000 XLON 1122627821255908 09/12/2024 12:27:53 GMT 20 101.0000 XLON 1122627821257650 09/12/2024 12:27:53 GMT 3 101.0000 XLON 1122627821257651 09/12/2024 12:27:53 GMT 13 101.0000 XLON 1122627821257652 09/12/2024 13:07:39 GMT 18 101.0000 XLON 1122627821260294 09/12/2024 13:07:39 GMT 3 101.0000 XLON 1122627821260295 09/12/2024 13:07:39 GMT 16 101.0000 XLON 1122627821260296 09/12/2024 13:52:18 GMT 39 100.9500 XLON 1122627821262378 09/12/2024 14:27:10 GMT 42 100.8000 XLON 1122627821264787 09/12/2024 14:53:46 GMT 42 100.8000 XLON 1122627821266466 09/12/2024 15:18:26 GMT 37 100.9500 XLON 1122627821268570 09/12/2024 15:32:45 GMT 43 101.0500 XLON 1122627821271246 09/12/2024 15:43:19 GMT 48 100.9500 XLON 1122627821274632 09/12/2024 15:55:30 GMT 38 100.9000 XLON 1122627821277871 09/12/2024 16:04:13 GMT 42 100.7000 XLON 1122627821279635 09/12/2024 16:13:55 GMT 38 100.3000 XLON 1122627821281120 09/12/2024 16:23:20 GMT 41 100.0500 XLON 1122627821282509 09/12/2024 16:32:17 GMT 40 99.7000 XLON 1122627821283828 09/12/2024 16:42:28 GMT 36 99.4200 XLON 1122627821285543 09/12/2024 16:56:29 GMT 40 99.3200 XLON 1122627821287905 09/12/2024 17:07:16 GMT 38 99.1000 XLON 1122627821289333 09/12/2024 17:17:03 GMT 53 99.2200 XLON 1122627821291124 09/12/2024 17:23:29 GMT 37 99.0600 XLON 1122627821292450 09/12/2024 17:26:05 GMT 19 99.2000 XLON 1122627821292932

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com