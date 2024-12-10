InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 10

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / The Company announces that on 09 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
09 December 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
1,000
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 99.0600
Highest price paid per share:
£ 101.3500
Average price paid per share:
£ 100.5235
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,341,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 09 December 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
1,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 101.3500
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 99.0600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 100.5235
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
09/12/2024
09:44:33
GMT
50
101.3000
XLON
1122627821247224
09/12/2024
09:47:35
GMT
48
101.3500
XLON
1122627821247459
09/12/2024
10:14:56
GMT
39
101.3000
XLON
1122627821248988
09/12/2024
10:45:11
GMT
40
101.3500
XLON
1122627821250995
09/12/2024
11:21:23
GMT
40
101.2500
XLON
1122627821252951
09/12/2024
11:59:51
GMT
37
101.2000
XLON
1122627821255908
09/12/2024
12:27:53
GMT
20
101.0000
XLON
1122627821257650
09/12/2024
12:27:53
GMT
3
101.0000
XLON
1122627821257651
09/12/2024
12:27:53
GMT
13
101.0000
XLON
1122627821257652
09/12/2024
13:07:39
GMT
18
101.0000
XLON
1122627821260294
09/12/2024
13:07:39
GMT
3
101.0000
XLON
1122627821260295
09/12/2024
13:07:39
GMT
16
101.0000
XLON
1122627821260296
09/12/2024
13:52:18
GMT
39
100.9500
XLON
1122627821262378
09/12/2024
14:27:10
GMT
42
100.8000
XLON
1122627821264787
09/12/2024
14:53:46
GMT
42
100.8000
XLON
1122627821266466
09/12/2024
15:18:26
GMT
37
100.9500
XLON
1122627821268570
09/12/2024
15:32:45
GMT
43
101.0500
XLON
1122627821271246
09/12/2024
15:43:19
GMT
48
100.9500
XLON
1122627821274632
09/12/2024
15:55:30
GMT
38
100.9000
XLON
1122627821277871
09/12/2024
16:04:13
GMT
42
100.7000
XLON
1122627821279635
09/12/2024
16:13:55
GMT
38
100.3000
XLON
1122627821281120
09/12/2024
16:23:20
GMT
41
100.0500
XLON
1122627821282509
09/12/2024
16:32:17
GMT
40
99.7000
XLON
1122627821283828
09/12/2024
16:42:28
GMT
36
99.4200
XLON
1122627821285543
09/12/2024
16:56:29
GMT
40
99.3200
XLON
1122627821287905
09/12/2024
17:07:16
GMT
38
99.1000
XLON
1122627821289333
09/12/2024
17:17:03
GMT
53
99.2200
XLON
1122627821291124
09/12/2024
17:23:29
GMT
37
99.0600
XLON
1122627821292450
09/12/2024
17:26:05
GMT
19
99.2000
XLON
1122627821292932
