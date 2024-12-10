Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
Frankfurt
09.12.24
21:43 Uhr
122,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
68 Leser
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 10

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / The Company announces that on 09 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

09 December 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

1,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 99.0600

Highest price paid per share:

£ 101.3500

Average price paid per share:

£ 100.5235

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,341,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 09 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

1,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 101.3500

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 99.0600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 100.5235

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

09/12/2024

09:44:33

GMT

50

101.3000

XLON

1122627821247224

09/12/2024

09:47:35

GMT

48

101.3500

XLON

1122627821247459

09/12/2024

10:14:56

GMT

39

101.3000

XLON

1122627821248988

09/12/2024

10:45:11

GMT

40

101.3500

XLON

1122627821250995

09/12/2024

11:21:23

GMT

40

101.2500

XLON

1122627821252951

09/12/2024

11:59:51

GMT

37

101.2000

XLON

1122627821255908

09/12/2024

12:27:53

GMT

20

101.0000

XLON

1122627821257650

09/12/2024

12:27:53

GMT

3

101.0000

XLON

1122627821257651

09/12/2024

12:27:53

GMT

13

101.0000

XLON

1122627821257652

09/12/2024

13:07:39

GMT

18

101.0000

XLON

1122627821260294

09/12/2024

13:07:39

GMT

3

101.0000

XLON

1122627821260295

09/12/2024

13:07:39

GMT

16

101.0000

XLON

1122627821260296

09/12/2024

13:52:18

GMT

39

100.9500

XLON

1122627821262378

09/12/2024

14:27:10

GMT

42

100.8000

XLON

1122627821264787

09/12/2024

14:53:46

GMT

42

100.8000

XLON

1122627821266466

09/12/2024

15:18:26

GMT

37

100.9500

XLON

1122627821268570

09/12/2024

15:32:45

GMT

43

101.0500

XLON

1122627821271246

09/12/2024

15:43:19

GMT

48

100.9500

XLON

1122627821274632

09/12/2024

15:55:30

GMT

38

100.9000

XLON

1122627821277871

09/12/2024

16:04:13

GMT

42

100.7000

XLON

1122627821279635

09/12/2024

16:13:55

GMT

38

100.3000

XLON

1122627821281120

09/12/2024

16:23:20

GMT

41

100.0500

XLON

1122627821282509

09/12/2024

16:32:17

GMT

40

99.7000

XLON

1122627821283828

09/12/2024

16:42:28

GMT

36

99.4200

XLON

1122627821285543

09/12/2024

16:56:29

GMT

40

99.3200

XLON

1122627821287905

09/12/2024

17:07:16

GMT

38

99.1000

XLON

1122627821289333

09/12/2024

17:17:03

GMT

53

99.2200

XLON

1122627821291124

09/12/2024

17:23:29

GMT

37

99.0600

XLON

1122627821292450

09/12/2024

17:26:05

GMT

19

99.2000

XLON

1122627821292932

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
