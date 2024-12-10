Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Board Update

Guardian Metal Resources plc (AIM:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a mineral exploration company focused on tungsten within Nevada, USA, announces the following Board changes.

David Ovadia is stepping down as Non-Executive Director. His role as Chairman will be filled by Independent Non-Executive Director J.T. Starzecki and Mr. Starzecki will also become a member of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Starzecki, who resides in the USA, is a current member of the Guardian Metal Board of Directors (the "Board"), where he brings almost 20 years of mineral exploration and development experience, including on the AIM, FTSE, ASX and Nasdaq exchanges. J.T. will begin serving as Non-Executive Chairman at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting on 11 December, 2024.

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr Benjamin ("Ben") James Hodges as Financial Director, commencing on 10 December 2024. Mr Hodges is a Fellow of CPA Australia with 25 years' experience in both the accounting profession and in industry, including over sixteen years' experience in natural resources. He has extensive experience of working with publicly listed growth companies on AIM, the TXSV and the ASX.

Incoming Non-Executive Chairman JT Starzecki said:

"I am delighted to be taking on the role of Chairman of Guardian Metal. This is a pivotal time in the Company's growth as our flagship Pilot Mountain Project moves through the next very important development steps including the pre-feasibility study, a process I have been involved with multiple times in my career. The time is now for the U.S. to have a domestically mined supply of tungsten and at Guardian Metal we are looking forward to playing an important role in the important onshoring efforts underway.

"I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Ovadia for serving as our Chairman since September 2021. His contributions in helping Guardian Metal move from concept to listed company have been invaluable and I wish him the best in his future endeavours.

"I am delighted that Ben is also joining the Board of Guardian Metal. He brings with him a wealth of experience and his business acumen will be a great help to us as we look to grow the business through to the end of 2024 and well beyond."

Outgoing Non-Executive Chairman David Ovadia said:

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have served as Chairman since the Company was set up, during which time it achieved a successful IPO and has seen a substantial growth in activity and share price. I am confident that it now stands ready for a new and exciting phase of maturity as it moves to accelerate development of the Pilot Mountain and other projects, and I have taken the decision that this is the right time for me to retire fully from corporate activities and to make way for new ideas and skills to be introduced in my place. I wish the Company and its staff every success."

Regulatory Disclosures:

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Mr. Hodges, aged 50:

Current directorships and/or partnerships: Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): EnergyPathways plc Alcester Projects Limited Arcontech Limited First Development Resources Plc Cayo Holdings Limited

Mr. Hodges owns 115,010 shares in Guardian Metal through a Self-Invested Personal Pension.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM rules.

