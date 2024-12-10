Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EF1U | ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUARDIAN METAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUARDIAN METAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Board Update

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (AIM:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a mineral exploration company focused on tungsten within Nevada, USA, announces the following Board changes.

David Ovadia is stepping down as Non-Executive Director. His role as Chairman will be filled by Independent Non-Executive Director J.T. Starzecki and Mr. Starzecki will also become a member of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Starzecki, who resides in the USA, is a current member of the Guardian Metal Board of Directors (the "Board"), where he brings almost 20 years of mineral exploration and development experience, including on the AIM, FTSE, ASX and Nasdaq exchanges. J.T. will begin serving as Non-Executive Chairman at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting on 11 December, 2024.

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr Benjamin ("Ben") James Hodges as Financial Director, commencing on 10 December 2024. Mr Hodges is a Fellow of CPA Australia with 25 years' experience in both the accounting profession and in industry, including over sixteen years' experience in natural resources. He has extensive experience of working with publicly listed growth companies on AIM, the TXSV and the ASX.

Incoming Non-Executive Chairman JT Starzecki said:

"I am delighted to be taking on the role of Chairman of Guardian Metal. This is a pivotal time in the Company's growth as our flagship Pilot Mountain Project moves through the next very important development steps including the pre-feasibility study, a process I have been involved with multiple times in my career. The time is now for the U.S. to have a domestically mined supply of tungsten and at Guardian Metal we are looking forward to playing an important role in the important onshoring efforts underway.

"I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Ovadia for serving as our Chairman since September 2021. His contributions in helping Guardian Metal move from concept to listed company have been invaluable and I wish him the best in his future endeavours.

"I am delighted that Ben is also joining the Board of Guardian Metal. He brings with him a wealth of experience and his business acumen will be a great help to us as we look to grow the business through to the end of 2024 and well beyond."

Outgoing Non-Executive Chairman David Ovadia said:

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have served as Chairman since the Company was set up, during which time it achieved a successful IPO and has seen a substantial growth in activity and share price. I am confident that it now stands ready for a new and exciting phase of maturity as it moves to accelerate development of the Pilot Mountain and other projects, and I have taken the decision that this is the right time for me to retire fully from corporate activities and to make way for new ideas and skills to be introduced in my place. I wish the Company and its staff every success."

Regulatory Disclosures:

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Mr. Hodges, aged 50:

Current directorships and/or partnerships:

Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):

EnergyPathways plc

Alcester Projects Limited

Arcontech Limited

First Development Resources Plc

Cayo Holdings Limited

Mr. Hodges owns 115,010 shares in Guardian Metal through a Self-Invested Personal Pension.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM rules.

For further information visitwww.guardianmetalresources.comor contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 20 7213 0880

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.