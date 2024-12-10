The UK government announced a new business model for hydrogen, based on dispatchable power agreements available to carbon capture technologies. The UK government has said it will create a new subsidy scheme for hydrogen-to-power (H2P) plants. The support will be based on the dispatchable power agreement (DPA) support introduced for carbon capture. H2P plants will also gain access to the UK capacity market "as soon as practical," the government announced. More detail on support for H2P is expected in spring 2025, but initial plans point to a subsidy based on elements of the DPA introduced to support ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...