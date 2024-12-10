Dalian-headquartered Rongke Power has completed the construction of the 175 MW/700 MWh vanadium flow battery project in China, growing its global fleet of utility-scale projects to more than 2 GWh. From ESS News Rongke Power has announced the completion of the 175 MW/700 MWh Xinhua Ushi Energy Storage Project in the Xinjiang region, northwest China. The project will help improve grid stability, manage peak loads and integrate renewable energy, providing support for grid formation, peak load regulation, frequency regulation and renewable energy integration. Previously, Rongke built the 100 MW/400 ...

