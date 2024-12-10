Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-headquartered private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures, carve-outs, and other complex situations in the middle market, announced today the opening of a European office in Paris, France. The office will be led by Xavier Lambert, who joins the firm as Managing Director Head of Europe.

Opening a Paris office underscores Pacific Avenue's continued focus on being a solutions provider to corporate sellers globally. With increasing carve-out and divestiture activity globally, and a growing number of Pacific Avenue's deals with international operations, establishing a presence in Europe is a natural step in fulfilling the firm's strategy. The addition of Mr. Lambert will expand the firm's international footprint and add capabilities to serve global corporate sellers and Pacific Avenue businesses with international operations.

"Expanding our footprint in Europe marks a pivotal milestone in Pacific Avenue's growth as a global leader focused on corporate divestitures and carve-outs," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue. "It became clear that as the go-to carve-outs provider, having a solution that allows us to participate globally was critical. Establishing an office and having a presence in Europe affirms our commitment to execute complex transactions regardless of geography. Our EU efforts will be led by Xavier Lambert, a highly accomplished professional with significant experience in middle market carve-outs and divestitures across the European continent. We are confident in his ability to lead and drive our European efforts. It's a pleasure to welcome him to Pacific Avenue."

Mr. Lambert brings a wealth of experience to Pacific Avenue. Prior to Pacific Avenue, he was with OpenGate Capital for more than 12 years, where he served as a Principal in the firm's Paris office and was responsible for due diligence and executing European acquisitions across sectors such as Aerospace Defense, Building Products, and Metals, with shared responsibility for Chemicals and Materials. Mr. Lambert holds a Master of Science in Management from EM Lyon Business School.

"I am thrilled to join Pacific Avenue and drive its European expansion," said Mr. Lambert. "The firm's focus on middle market corporate divestitures and commitment to unlocking value through operational improvement aligns perfectly with what I have done throughout my career. I look forward to building a strong foundation for Pacific Avenue's future growth in Europe and meeting the needs of Corporate Sellers and portfolio company operations in a global environment."

Pacific Avenue is currently investing from its first institutional fund, Pacific Avenue Fund I, L.P. ("Fund I"), which closed in April 2023. The firm has more than $1.9B in assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2024.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-headquartered private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 105 transactions, including over 40 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

