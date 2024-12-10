ECOM Partners with Sourcemap for EUDR Compliance

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOM Agroindustrial Corp Ltd., one of the world's leading traders of agricultural commodities, is partnering with supply chain mapping leader Sourcemap for compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). The EUDR requires an increase in data collection and management throughout commodity supply chains. This includes digital maps of all farms used to supply coffee and cocoa with proof the products were produced without deforestation. This partnership supports the compliance and traceability of ECOM's indirect cocoa and coffee supply chains through Sourcemap's award-winning supply chain regulatory software, enabling ECOM to track and receive farm level data in order to monitor for deforestation using advanced satellite imagery. Sourcemap's solution forms a key component of ECOM's comprehensive framework for EUDR compliance, supporting the mapping and traceability of indirect supply chains while integrating with ECOM's own deforestation monitoring tools to ensure rigorous oversight and accuracy. Sourcemap's AI automation ensures EU-bound shipments can be verified deforestation-free, and ECOM can share the verifiable results with customers and regulators through an automated digital interface.

"ECOM's choice of Sourcemap's automated EUDR solution for their indirect supply chain underscores their commitment to excellence in cocoa and coffee sourcing," explained Leonardo Bonanni, Founder and CEO of Sourcemap.

"Growing our partnership with Sourcemap allows us to strengthen our EUDR compliance framework and customer offerings by integrating our supplier due diligence and EUDR data collection to the Sourcemap platform, complementing our existing direct supply chains solution," explained Alain Poncelet, CEO of ECOM.

About ECOM: ECOM is a world-leading soft commodity services group specializing in coffee, cocoa, cotton, edible nuts and ingredients. Operating in more than 40 countries, ECOM works with thousands of farmers and local businesses as an origin-integrated company. ECOM employs more than a thousand agronomists and field staff worldwide, running innovative on-the-ground operations and sustainability programs to help customers and farming communities worldwide. Their global presence, unparalleled experience, and strong, trusted relationships allow them to create a valuable and profitable environment for farmers, suppliers, customers, shareholders, and employees.

About Sourcemap: Sourcemap is the leading supply chain regulatory software with more than 250 brands and 5.5 million suppliers. Sourcemap's automated EUDR solution comprises data collection, deforestation screening, supplier legality, ERP integration and automated EU reporting. Sourcemap's supply chain mapping and traceability software has been named TIME Invention of the Year 2022, and Sourcemap was selected for Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2023. www.sourcemap.com

