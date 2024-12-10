Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
10.12.24
08:01 Uhr
14,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 08:07 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

10 December 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that it has been notified by Gavin Griggs, CEO, that on 6 December 2024, he exercised options over 3,102 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at nil cost and retained the Ordinary Shares in full. The options exercised, granted in 2021 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan, were approaching their expiry date.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Gavin Griggs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Exercise of options granted on 4 March 2021 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) £0.00

3,102

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Volume

Aggregated Prices

1) 3,102

£0

e)

Date of the transaction

6 December 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

1) Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs

+44 (0)207 638 9571


© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.