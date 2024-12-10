XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 December 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that it has been notified by Gavin Griggs, CEO, that on 6 December 2024, he exercised options over 3,102 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at nil cost and retained the Ordinary Shares in full. The options exercised, granted in 2021 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan, were approaching their expiry date.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Gavin Griggs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name XP POWER LIMITED b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") SG9999003735 b) Nature of the transaction 1) Exercise of options granted on 4 March 2021 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £0.00 3,102 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated Volume Aggregated Prices 1) 3,102 £0 e) Date of the transaction 6 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction 1) Outside a trading venue

