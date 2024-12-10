ASM International NV: ASM nominates for reappointment CFO, two Supervisory Board members, and Chair

Almere, The Netherlands

The Supervisory Board of ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced that it intends to nominate Mr. Paul Verhagen for a second term as Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. At his request, this second term will be for two years instead of four, until the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2027, when Mr. Verhagen plans to retire. His reappointment will be submitted to the AGM on May 12, 2025.

The Supervisory Board also intends to nominate Pauline F.M. van der Meer Mohr for reappointment as Chair of the Supervisory Board effective from the 2025 AGM. Ms. Van der Meer Mohr was elected as a member to the Supervisory Board on September 29, 2021, for a period of four years and was appointed as Chair of the Supervisory Board as of May 16, 2022.

The Supervisory Board also intends to nominate Adalio T. Sanchez and Stefanie Kahle-Galonske for reappointment as members of the Supervisory Board effective from the 2025 AGM.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We are very pleased that Paul Verhagen is available for reappointment as CFO, and respect his request to limit his term to two years so he can retire and spend more time with his family. During his first term, Mr. Verhagen made a crucial contribution to the financial stability and success of ASM, and we are confident he will continue to do so in a second term as CFO. We are delighted to nominate him for reappointment in this role."

Mr. Verhagen (1966) was appointed as a member of the Management Board with effect from June 1, 2021, by the AGM of May 17, 2021. Following this appointment, he was appointed as CFO from June 1, 2021, by the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Sanchez was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board on September 29, 2021, for a period of four years ending after the AGM of 2025, and is nominated for reappointment for another four-year term.

Ms. Kahle-Galonske was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board in May 2017, reappointed for a period of four years on May 17, 2021, and is Chair of the Supervisory Board's Audit Committee. After two terms, she has now agreed to stand for re-election for a one-year period to ensure a smooth transition of her role of Chair of the Audit Committee to Supervisory Board member Tania Micki in 2025.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics, pandemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

