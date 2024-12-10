Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
10 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 9 December 2024 it purchased a total of 180,038 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           129,734     50,304 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.190     GBP1.810 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.185     GBP1.806 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.188674    GBP1.809344

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,978,897 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1500       2.185         XDUB      09:02:18      00072754588TRLO0 
4712       2.185         XDUB      09:02:18      00072754589TRLO0 
4906       2.185         XDUB      09:08:34      00072754688TRLO0 
1500       2.185         XDUB      09:08:34      00072754689TRLO0 
11301      2.190         XDUB      09:52:06      00072755753TRLO0 
4666       2.190         XDUB      10:18:20      00072756197TRLO0 
7350       2.190         XDUB      10:18:20      00072756198TRLO0 
6489       2.185         XDUB      12:25:07      00072758631TRLO0 
1500       2.185         XDUB      12:25:07      00072758632TRLO0 
486       2.185         XDUB      12:25:07      00072758633TRLO0 
13311      2.185         XDUB      14:10:05      00072761150TRLO0 
1465       2.190         XDUB      14:46:26      00072762559TRLO0 
5704       2.190         XDUB      14:46:26      00072762560TRLO0 
4691       2.190         XDUB      15:02:05      00072763211TRLO0 
5704       2.190         XDUB      15:02:05      00072763212TRLO0 
1551       2.190         XDUB      15:02:06      00072763213TRLO0 
1500       2.190         XDUB      15:02:06      00072763214TRLO0 
5704       2.190         XDUB      15:02:06      00072763215TRLO0 
4370       2.190         XDUB      15:05:05      00072763326TRLO0 
2120       2.190         XDUB      15:05:05      00072763327TRLO0 
1242       2.190         XDUB      15:05:05      00072763328TRLO0 
5536       2.190         XDUB      15:05:05      00072763329TRLO0 
5536       2.190         XDUB      15:05:05      00072763330TRLO0 
3615       2.190         XDUB      15:05:05      00072763331TRLO0 
10707      2.190         XDUB      15:26:37      00072764375TRLO0 
7014       2.190         XDUB      15:26:37      00072764376TRLO0 
5554       2.190         XDUB      15:26:37      00072764377TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5774       181.00        XLON      09:52:06      00072755754TRLO0 
1701       180.80        XLON      10:18:28      00072756199TRLO0 
4158       180.80        XLON      10:18:29      00072756201TRLO0 
2638       181.00        XLON      15:02:05      00072763206TRLO0 
502       181.00        XLON      15:02:05      00072763207TRLO0 
2346       181.00        XLON      15:02:05      00072763208TRLO0 
5803       181.00        XLON      15:02:05      00072763209TRLO0 
6115       181.00        XLON      15:02:05      00072763210TRLO0 
5317       180.60        XLON      15:05:05      00072763325TRLO0 
5504       181.00        XLON      15:26:36      00072764371TRLO0 
1671       181.00        XLON      15:26:36      00072764372TRLO0 
5206       181.00        XLON      15:26:36      00072764373TRLO0 
3569       181.00        XLON      15:26:36      00072764374TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  364049 
EQS News ID:  2047365 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047365&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
