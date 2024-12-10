DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 9 December 2024 it purchased a total of 180,038 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 129,734 50,304 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.190 GBP1.810 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.185 GBP1.806 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.188674 GBP1.809344

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,978,897 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1500 2.185 XDUB 09:02:18 00072754588TRLO0 4712 2.185 XDUB 09:02:18 00072754589TRLO0 4906 2.185 XDUB 09:08:34 00072754688TRLO0 1500 2.185 XDUB 09:08:34 00072754689TRLO0 11301 2.190 XDUB 09:52:06 00072755753TRLO0 4666 2.190 XDUB 10:18:20 00072756197TRLO0 7350 2.190 XDUB 10:18:20 00072756198TRLO0 6489 2.185 XDUB 12:25:07 00072758631TRLO0 1500 2.185 XDUB 12:25:07 00072758632TRLO0 486 2.185 XDUB 12:25:07 00072758633TRLO0 13311 2.185 XDUB 14:10:05 00072761150TRLO0 1465 2.190 XDUB 14:46:26 00072762559TRLO0 5704 2.190 XDUB 14:46:26 00072762560TRLO0 4691 2.190 XDUB 15:02:05 00072763211TRLO0 5704 2.190 XDUB 15:02:05 00072763212TRLO0 1551 2.190 XDUB 15:02:06 00072763213TRLO0 1500 2.190 XDUB 15:02:06 00072763214TRLO0 5704 2.190 XDUB 15:02:06 00072763215TRLO0 4370 2.190 XDUB 15:05:05 00072763326TRLO0 2120 2.190 XDUB 15:05:05 00072763327TRLO0 1242 2.190 XDUB 15:05:05 00072763328TRLO0 5536 2.190 XDUB 15:05:05 00072763329TRLO0 5536 2.190 XDUB 15:05:05 00072763330TRLO0 3615 2.190 XDUB 15:05:05 00072763331TRLO0 10707 2.190 XDUB 15:26:37 00072764375TRLO0 7014 2.190 XDUB 15:26:37 00072764376TRLO0 5554 2.190 XDUB 15:26:37 00072764377TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5774 181.00 XLON 09:52:06 00072755754TRLO0 1701 180.80 XLON 10:18:28 00072756199TRLO0 4158 180.80 XLON 10:18:29 00072756201TRLO0 2638 181.00 XLON 15:02:05 00072763206TRLO0 502 181.00 XLON 15:02:05 00072763207TRLO0 2346 181.00 XLON 15:02:05 00072763208TRLO0 5803 181.00 XLON 15:02:05 00072763209TRLO0 6115 181.00 XLON 15:02:05 00072763210TRLO0 5317 180.60 XLON 15:05:05 00072763325TRLO0 5504 181.00 XLON 15:26:36 00072764371TRLO0 1671 181.00 XLON 15:26:36 00072764372TRLO0 5206 181.00 XLON 15:26:36 00072764373TRLO0 3569 181.00 XLON 15:26:36 00072764374TRLO0

