Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar has completed share repurchases announced in October

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 DECEMBER 2024 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar has completed share repurchases announced in October

Kalmar has completed the share repurchases announced on 31 October 2024. Kalmar repurchased 250,000 class B shares at an average price of 32.1290 EUR between 4 November 2024 and 9 December 2024. The repurchases were based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation on 30 May 2024 to Kalmar's Board of Directors and the shares are planned to be used as reward payments for Kalmar's share-based incentive programmes.

Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 250,000 own class B shares including the shares repurchased.

