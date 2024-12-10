Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024

10.12.2024 09:17 Uhr
Infortrend Technology: Infortrend's Flagship U.2 NVMe Hybrid Flash Unified Storage Powers Advanced AI Model Training

TAIPEI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced that its powerful U.2 NVMe hybrid flash storage solution, EonStor GS 5000U, is significantly accelerating AI training workloads, enabling rapid data processing and the development of advanced AI models. The solution now supports 200GbE connectivity, delivering high bandwidth and efficiency, even as workloads grow.

The rapid advancements in AI are dramatically reshaping industries. Research institutes worldwide are harnessing its power to drive innovation and solve complex challenges, investing in IT infrastructures able to handle AI-driven workloads. To optimize data processing during model training, especially given the intensive random read-and-write patterns typical for these workloads, they need high-speed storage solutions capable of handling large datasets while supporting the efficient operation of compute resources like GPUs. For example, one use case needed storage with 140GB/s read throughput, seamless integration with the Lustre file system, and 4PB of capacity to manage massive datasets, enhancing scalability and research efficiency.

EonStor GS 5000U, a high-performance 2U 24-bay U.2 NVMe SSD unified storage solution, is specially designed to meet the rigorous demands of AI model training. A single appliance achieves up to 50GB/s throughput, with 1.3 million IOPS and low 0.3 ms latency. Fully compatible with the Lustre file system, this solution integrates seamlessly into high-performance environments, with three GS 5000U appliances and three JB 3090 4U 90-bay HDD storage expansion enclosures delivering up to 140GB/s throughput and over 4PB of cold data storage capacity.

"EonStor GS 5000U is designed to accelerate AI workloads, speeding up model training and maximizing compute efficiency. This solution has been successfully implemented in several prominent research institutes around the world to tackle complex AI tasks, enabling breakthroughs in research and development," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Learn more about EonStor GS 5000U

Connect with Infortrend on LinkedIn

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrends-flagship-u2-nvme-hybrid-flash-unified-storage-powers-advanced-ai-model-training-302323942.html

