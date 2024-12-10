The French authorities have wrapped up a commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV tender with an average price of €0. 9995 ($0. 1055)/kWh. The government has allocated 253. 3 MW of solar capacity in total. From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the eighth round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems with capacities above 500 kW, under the 2021-26 procurement program. The tender awarded 253. 3 MW of solar capacity to 31 developers at an average final price of €0. 9995 ($0. 1055)/kWh, falling short of its planned 300 MW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...