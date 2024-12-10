The YANGGUOFU Malatang European Spicy Festival, "MALA GALA," was grandly opened in Berlin on December 5th, accompanied by a comprehensive upgrade of the brand image. With the core concept of "Culture as Wings, Fragrance Spreads Worldwide," it aims to spread the culture of Eastern cuisine overseas. Since the first store was established in Spain in 2023, YANGGUOFU has quickly opened branches in 10 European countries, winning widespread acclaim.

MALA GALA (Photo: Business Wire)

The MALA GALA marks the brand's deep expansion into the European market with the simultaneous opening of new stores in Berlin and Prague. Moving forward, new stores in five countries and ten cities will be linked, and the brand's sixth-generation stores will officially debut across the European continent, from the UK, France, Germany, and Italy to the Czech Republic.

To deepen cultural exchanges, YANGGUOFU has also planned a variety of interactive activities. In London, they will co-host an offline event with Honor of Kings, launching a European travel gift box that integrates cultural landmarks from 10 countries. In France, activities such as "Three Yangs Bring Good Fortune, Fortune Babies Invite You to Tour Paris" will be held, along with the European debut of the official IP Phoenix Fortune Baby, allowing French consumers to experience the charm of the blend of Chinese and French cultures.

YANGGUOFU Malatang, with its unique flavor and the core concept of "Culture as Wings, Fragrance Spreads Worldwide," lets the phoenix fly over the horizon, spreading the culture of Chinese cuisine overseas. This MALA GALA has fostered a deeper understanding and longing for the profound Chinese culture among local consumers.

