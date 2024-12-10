SG Analytics, a leading global insights and analytics firm, proudly announces the appointment of three distinguished business leaders Mainak Mazumdar, KK Davey, and Shankar Iyer to its Board of Advisors. This strategic move underscores SG Analytics' unwavering commitment to innovation, leveraging data-driven insights and accelerating its global growth.

These accomplished advisors bring unparalleled expertise and visionary leadership that will empower SG Analytics to enhance its offerings, drive transformational outcomes for clients, and further solidify its position as a global leader in insights and analytics.

Mainak Mazumdar : A renowned expert in technology-led disruption and consumer behavior, Mainak brings decades of experience in data science and analytics. Formerly the Chief Research and Analytics Officer at Fox Corporation and Chief Data and Research Officer at Nielsen, Mainak consistently delivered pioneering methodologies that unlock value for global businesses. His deep expertise will support SG Analytics in advancing innovative, data-driven solutions for clients worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mainak, KK, and Shankar to our Board of Advisors," said Sid Banerjee, CEO of SG Analytics. "Their collective expertise, strategic acumen, and exemplary leadership bring unparalleled value to our organization. Their rich experience will enhance our offerings and inspire us to have a greater impact on our clients and stakeholders. This marks a pivotal moment in our journey to becoming a pioneering and trusted partner in insights-driven excellence."

About SG Analytics

SG Analytics is a leading global insights and analytics firm providing tailored solutions across industries, including Financial Services, ESG, Media Entertainment, and Technology. SG Analytics leverages advanced tools and methodologies to empower businesses with actionable insights and drive sustainable growth.

