Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2023 Sustainability Report titled "Building Capacity" (the "Sustainability Report" or the "Report"). The Report has been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards and in accordance with the SASB Metals and Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard. The Report details the Company's performance on material sustainability topics across its operations for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

John MacKenzie, Capstone's CEO, commented, "I am pleased to share our 2023 sustainability report for Capstone Copper. Bringing together the assets and teams of our two predecessor companies has enabled us to realize opportunities of scale, cross-learning and technical excellence as we endeavour to grow responsibly and create a positive impact in the lives of our people and communities."

2023 Sustainability Report Highlights

We continued to build the capacity of our organization to achieve our business and sustainability goals. Some of our highlights from 2023 include:

Making progress on The Copper Mark: Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde were awarded The Copper Mark.

Implementing our Sustainable Development Strategy: We launched new cross-site and cross-functional working groups for our Sustainable Development strategic priorities of Climate, Water, Tailings, Biodiversity, and Communities.

Increasing renewable energy electricity purchases: We secured 100% coverage of our electricity use at Mantos Blancos through renewable energy certificates.

Enhancing sustainability data disclosures: For the first time, we are publishing a comprehensive sustainability performance data book which contains four years of data for relevant material topics for Capstone as a whole and by site. We are also reporting both market-based and location-based greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions for the first time.

Some 2022-2023 data trends include:

Total water withdrawal increased 3% to 19 million cubic metres while the percentage of non-freshwater (other water) withdrawals stayed constant at 22%.

Total energy use rose by 2% due to increases in fuel use (4%) mainly driven by fuel for capital projects. Electricity use was down 2%. Total market-based GHG emissions decreased by 3% due to the growing share of renewable energy sources in both the Chile and Arizona grids and the purchase of renewable energy certificates for Mantos Blancos.

Per 200,000 hours in 2023, our Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) was 0.18 (up from 0.15 in 2022) and our Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) was 0.35 (up from 0.21 in 2022). While incident rates were up for the year, we saw an improvement in the last quarter of 2023 as sites focused on incident review and communication as well as monitoring and detection on the ground by supervisors and leadership.

Capstone's combined workforce grew slightly by 1% to 8,520 (8,425 in 2022) with a 9% increase in number of employees and a 3% decrease in contractors. The proportion of women employees increased from 8% to 9%. Global employee new hire rate (21%) and turnover rate (13%) remained relatively constant which is an indication of a relatively stable employee workforce.

The 2023 Sustainability Report is available on Capstone's website at https://capstonecopper.com/responsibility/

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

