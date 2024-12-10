Live Events Giant and German Concert Promoter Join Forces to Expand European Reach and Global Presence

Link to hi-res media assets HERE

AEG Presents, a global leader in live music and events, and MCT Agentur, the German-based concert promotion company founded by entrepreneur Scumeck Sabottka, announced today that AEG Presents would be assuming a partnership stake in MCT. The agreement expands the reach of both companies, forging a strategic alignment in Germany and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209985224/en/

(Scumeck Sabottka and Jay Marciano, photo credit Bernie DeChant)

MCT was founded in 1984 in Herne, North Rhine-Westphalia by Sabottka and two friends as an independent concert and tour promotion company, and moved offices to Berlin in 1999, growing in size and stature as it built a name for itself throughout Germany and across the continent. Through the decades, the company has nurtured both international and some domestic and artists through clubs and theatres all the way to the arena and stadium level. Since its inception, MCT's client roster has included such artists as Rammstein, Lou Reed, Radiohead, Pearl Jam, Tom Waits, New Order, Marilyn Manson, Kraftwerk, Robbie Williams, Florence and the Machine, LCD Soundystem, Gus Gus, Massive Attack, Björk, Four Tet, Katy Perry, Jack Johnson, Die Antwoord, Charlotte Day Wilson, Yasmine Hamdan, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tamino, Sigur Ros, Janelle Monae, Blur, Moby, to name a few.

"Jay [Marciano, AEG Presents President and CEO] and I met in Berlin years ago and became friends," commented Sabottka. "We would meet for coffee during my yearly trips to Los Angeles, and during one of those meetings we began talking about a way we could work together. I wanted a partner who shared my vision of how our business should run and could provide some extra muscle in my corner when needed. Concert promotion is still a gamble…that's what makes it fun, but it's a full-contact sport at times. You need a teammate you can trust and Jay and I trust each other. It's as simple as that."

Added Marciano, "Scumeck has built a business that's an enviable one, and he built it from the ground up. AEG Presents has historically been a home for entrepreneurs who have a keen eye towards scaling their businesses while maintaining what's unique and critical to their success. I've always loved working with Scumeck and MCT whenever our companies have the chance to do business together; I'm so excited that we will have the chance to do so in a more meaningful way on an ongoing basis. I'm thrilled to welcome MCT to the family."

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209985224/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Dennis Dennehy

ddennehy@aegpresents.com