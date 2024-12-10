FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) today announced that Everest Group's Leading 50TM Life Annuity (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers report has positioned FINEOS as a leader in the global life, accident and health insurance technology market for 2024.

To determine its rankings, Everest Group began with over 200 technology providers serving the broad spectrum of the L&A insurance, retirements, and pensions industry and narrowed the list down based on the assessed company's revenues, line of business (LoB) coverage, value-chain coverage and client geographic coverage. Ultimately, the renowned research firm arrived at the Leading 50TM Life Annuity (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers 2024, with FINEOS well-positioned as a result of its scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction, in addition to revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth, all evidenced by previous Everest Group research.

Michael Kelly, FINEOS CEO, said, "We are pleased to be recognised by Everest Group in a top ten position among the Life Annuity (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers for 2024. This is yet another recognition of the value the FINEOS purpose-built platform, along with our industry-leading capabilities, provides to employee benefits life, accident and health insurers around the globe."

The Everest Group Leading 50TMLife Annuity (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers is available on Everest Group website.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

