Strengthening the Company's Executive Team for its Next Stage of Growth

Node4a cloud-led digital transformation Managed Services Provider (MSP), has today announced the appointment of Richard Moseley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with founder and previous CEO Andy Gilbert becoming President and Board Member. The announcement is part of a strategy to strengthen Node4's executive team as the company embarks on the next phase of its growth journey. Moseley will work closely with Gilbert to complete an in-depth induction and handover, after which he will formally assume the role of CEO, which is expected to take place in early 2025.

Moseley brings 30 years of technology experience, having built multiple high-growth software and managed services companies, scaling them globally both organically and through M&A. As GM of Rapid7 International, he architected 10 years of consistent material expansion from early stage to becoming a publicly listed global organisation. Prior to that, Moseley served as GM for Quest Software for more than a decade, developing the company into a global organisation via expansion in Europe and Asia.

As Node4's founder and driving force over the past two decades, Gilbert will remain fully involved in the organisation with a particular focus on supporting the Board and Moseley with strategy, technology and product roadmap while also helping optimise client development. Their combined expertise and leadership will enable Node4 to continue its growth journey and reach its potential. In his new role, Gilbert will also dedicate more time to strategy in an increasingly complex environment as the company focuses on enhancing its capabilities and client offerings.

"Joining the Node4 team feels like an incredible opportunity," said Richard Moseley, CEO of Node4. "Over the past 20 years, Andy and our talented team have developed an unrivalled reputation for helping organisations bridge the gap between technology and strategic goals, and I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues, customers and partners as we continue to push boundaries and build towards our next stage of growth."

"Richard is a hugely respected leader and innovator whose experience and drive align exactly with our ambitious growth strategy for the years ahead," commented Andy Gilbert, Founder and President of Node4. "Under his leadership, the business is ideally positioned to deliver on our growth plans, working closely with customers and partners to meet their needs and implement solutions that help them to thrive in today's competitive markets."

About Node4

Node4 exists to deliver exceptional client outcomes. Bringing together technology and business needs, its experts deliver trusted solutions from application modernisation to the infrastructure that underpins it, enabling private and public sector organisations to go further and do more every day.

Alongside its own investments in platforms and infrastructure, Node4 has strong relationships with market-leading vendors including Microsoft, who has been a strategic partner for over 15 years. Node4 holds all 6 Microsoft Solution Designations, including 10 advanced specialisations, Azure Expert MSP status and has been awarded Microsoft Inner Circle status for 5 consecutive years.

Key to its success is a friendly and supportive culture, with Great Place to Work® ranking it as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for 3 years running. Node4's aim is to deliver an exceptional client experience, built on its values of passion, innovation and trust.

Achieve more with Node4. www.node4.co.uk

