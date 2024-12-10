Xsolla Empowers Indie and Mid-Tier Developers with Payment Solutions and Direct-to-Consumer Opportunities

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce its role as the Official Supporting Partner (Payment Solutions) for Office Hours at Red Bull Gaming Sphere's December 11th event. This collaborative event, hosted at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Shoreditch, London, offers a unique combination of co-working spaces, expert panel discussions, and game showcases to foster new opportunities for developers to grow, learn, and expand their reach in the UK and globally.

"We believe in providing equal access to opportunities for everyone and are committed to supporting efforts to help grow the local game development community in the UK," said Chris Meredith, SVP EMEA at Xsolla. "Through our advanced payment solutions, we aim to empower developers to bring their creative visions to life."

The event will transform the Red Bull Gaming Sphere London into an open and inclusive co-working space from 9:00 AM to 10:30 PM, with free attendance for all participants. At 9:00 AM, developers can work on projects, collaborate with peers, and share their games for feedback. As the evening unfolds from 4:30 PM, attendees can network and showcase their games to an audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts and participate in the attendee-voted competition for the 'Best-in-Show' award, presented by Xsolla. From 7:15 PM, attendees will be able to participate in an interactive discussion entitled 'Publishing Power: What developers need to know': a panel with insights for developers directly from publishers Fireshine Games, Modern Wolf, and Secret Mode.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

About Red Bull Gaming Sphere London

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere London is a content studio and venue that gives wiiings to creators, esports professionals and gaming communities across the UK. The state-of-the-art Shoreditch venue is one of the UK's best gaming hubs, hosting major gaming broadcasts, esports events, bootcamps, creator workshops and streamer events to enable the entire gaming industry to pursue their passions and raise their game. There are also regular free use days at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere where members of the public can come and play.

For more information on the Red Bull Gaming Sphere London, please visit: https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/projects/gaming-sphere

